Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results
05/10/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
PAOLI, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income amounted to $2.2 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.9 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2020 were primarily due to a decrease in provision for loan losses. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.73 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.61 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 6.14 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with 5.29 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net income amounted to $4.5 million, or $0.60 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.7 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted common share, for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The annualized ROAA was 0.73 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.43 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2020, and the annualized ROAE was 6.26 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared with 3.74 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2020.
“I am pleased to report improved business results for the second quarter, including increased net income, net interest margin, and other key metrics, which indicate a recent economic momentum in our markets. With continued momentum, we also anticipate a marked improvement in business opportunities and an environment in which businesses can rebound further. These trends should lead to improved credit quality and strong operating results for the balance of 2021,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Statement of Income Highlights at March 31, 2021
Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.54 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 2.24 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, NIM compressed 0.08 percent to 2.62 percent; the linked quarter compression was driven by adjustments to loan interest income as a result of non-accrual interest and related COVID deferred interest.
Net interest income increased $425,000, or 3.1 percent, for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $502,000 compared to the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s provision for loan losses in the sequential quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $550,000. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, provision for loan losses was $550,000, or $2.2 million less than the $2.8 million provision recorded for the six months ended March 31, 2020.
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios (unaudited)
As of or for the quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Return on average assets (1)
0.73
%
0.74
%
(1.15
%)
0.47
%
0.61
%
Return on average equity (1)
6.14
%
6.38
%
(9.54
%)
4.06
%
5.29
%
Net interest margin (1)
2.54
%
2.62
%
2.38
%
2.28
%
2.24
%
Loans / deposits ratio
108.14
%
111.33
%
116.62
%
117.93
%
111.02
%
Shareholders’ equity / total assets
12.09
%
11.73
%
11.64
%
11.92
%
11.58
%
Efficiency ratio
63.5
%
58.3
%
61.5
%
66.7
%
59.8
%
Book value per common share
$
19.17
$
18.83
$
18.47
$
18.86
$
18.67
(1) Annualized.
Linked Quarter Income Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Net interest income
$
6,802
$
7,304
$
6,720
$
6,631
$
6,793
Provision for loan losses
-
550
7,400
435
625
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,802
6,754
(680
)
6,196
6,168
Other income
1,167
1,224
692
389
964
Other expense
5,063
4,972
4,558
4,684
4,638
Income (loss) before income tax expense
2,906
3,006
(4,546
)
1,901
2,494
Income tax expense (benefit)
682
733
(1,043
)
447
586
Net income (loss)
$
2,224
$
2,273
$
(3,503
)
$
1,454
$
1,908
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
(0.46
)
$
0.19
$
0.25
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
(0.46
)
$
0.19
$
0.25
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
7,529,408
7,525,808
7,522,199
7,538,375
7,663,771
Diluted
7,530,151
7,526,376
7,522,360
7,538,375
7,663,771
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, NIM increased by 30 basis points to 2.54 percent, as compared to 2.24 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expenses as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 79 basis points compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2020, offset in part by the impact of adjustments to loan interest income as a result of non-accrual interest and related COVID deferred interest. The cost of borrowings decreased by 42 basis points compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2020.
Net interest income was $14.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $425,000, or 3.1 percent, from $13.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, NIM increased by 30 basis points to 2.58 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2020. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 74 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020. The cost of borrowings decreased by 43 basis points compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020.
Total Interest Income
For the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, total interest income was $9.5 million and $11.6 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 27 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a 53 basis point decrease on the average yield on loans.
For the six months ended March 31, 2021, total interest income was $20.1 million, a decrease of $3.3 million or 14.2 percent, from $23.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 22 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a 48 basis point decrease on the average yield on loans.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, interest expense decreased by $2.1 million, or 43.4 percent, to $2.7 million, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 75 basis points. This decline is reflected in a 79 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.
On a linked quarter basis, the annualized average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 22 basis points to 1.08 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1.30 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease is reflected in a 23 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.
Total interest expense decreased by $3.8 million, or 38.4 percent, to $6.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.19 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2021, from 1.88 percent for the six months ended March 31, 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.74 percent and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.43 percent. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 0.77 percent decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts, a 0.72 percent decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, and a 0.70 percent decrease in the average rate of money market accounts.
Other Income
Other income increased $203,000, or 21.1 percent, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $274,000 in net gains on sale of loans and $79,000 in net gains on sale of investments, partially offset by a decrease of $185,000 in service charges and other fees. The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment. The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business. The decrease in service charges and other fees was primarily due to the recognition of approximately $371,000 of net swap fees through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program realized during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, offset by approximately $131,000 in prepayment penalties and $44,000 of PPP loan referral income recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
For the six months ended March 31, 2021, total other income increased $984,000 compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily a result of a $675,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans and a $434,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments, offset by a decrease of $197,000 in service charges and other fees. The decrease in service charges and other fees is primarily due to the recognition of approximately $371,000 less of net swap fees through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program during the six months ended March 31, 2020.
Other Expense
Other expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $425,000, or 9.2 percent, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $382,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings. Other increases included $80,000 in federal deposit insurance premium expense due to expiration of credits generated from Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding the official required reserve ratio in the prior period.
Other expense for the six months ended March 31, 2021 increased $975,000, or 10.8 percent, when compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $604,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings. Other increases included $159,000 in federal deposit insurance premium expense as addressed above and $151,000 in salaries and employee benefits due to normal increases to salary and benefits to support overall franchise growth.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded $682,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $586,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 23.5 percent.
For the six months ended March 31, 2021, income tax expense increased by $855,000 or 152.7 percent, to $1.4 million from $560,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The effective tax rates for the Company for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were 23.9 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively. Tax expense for the six months ended March 31, 2020 was impacted due to discrete tax items in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.
Statement of Condition Highlights at March 31, 2021
Total assets stood at $1.206 billion at March 31, 2021, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 0.2 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
Deposits totaled $912.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $21.3 million, or 2.4 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.39 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding one OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs were 1.91 percent and 1.39 percent of total assets at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 54.7 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.
The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 12.09 percent at March 31, 2021, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.
Book value per common share amounted to $19.17 at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.
Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)
At quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Cash and due from depository institutions
$
99,358
$
83,764
$
16,386
$
30,653
$
1,829
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
9,556
25,458
45,053
28,291
124,239
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
28,899
35,224
31,541
33,245
21,839
Investment securities held to maturity
25,834
14,161
14,970
15,921
18,046
Restricted stock, at cost
8,891
9,327
9,622
9,766
10,913
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
974,596
990,346
1,026,894
1,032,318
1,007,132
OREO
5,796
5,796
5,796
5,796
5,796
Accrued interest receivable
3,598
4,051
3,677
5,680
4,121
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
2,322
2,479
2,638
2,799
2,959
Property and equipment, net
6,040
6,154
6,274
6,355
6,476
Deferred income taxes, net
3,535
3,601
3,680
3,103
2,974
Bank-owned life insurance
25,725
25,564
25,400
20,270
20,144
Other assets
12,269
14,999
16,344
13,873
13,869
Total assets
$
1,206,419
$
1,220,924
$
1,208,275
$
1,208,070
$
1,240,337
Deposits
$
912,213
$
900,465
$
890,906
$
884,444
$
915,900
FHLB advances
110,000
130,000
130,000
130,000
133,000
Secured borrowings
—
—
4,225
4,225
4,225
Other borrowings
—
5,000
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
24,855
24,816
24,776
24,737
24,697
Operating lease liabilities
2,357
2,512
2,671
2,824
2,976
Other liabilities
11,143
14,865
15,104
18,309
16,389
Shareholders’ equity
145,851
143,266
140,593
143,531
143,150
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,206,419
$
1,220,924
$
1,208,275
$
1,208,070
$
1,240,337
The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.
Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Investment securities
$
58,559
$
59,135
$
48,549
$
43,349
$
40,165
Interest-bearing cash accounts
21,506
21,690
27,996
76,828
148,580
Loans
990,913
1,032,483
1,045,595
1,033,246
1,015,017
Allowance for loan losses
(13,037
)
(12,462
)
(11,071
)
(10,618
)
(9,756
)
All other assets
165,942
123,919
107,512
85,169
63,434
Total assets
$
1,223,883
$
1,224,765
$
1,218,581
$
1,227,974
$
1,257,440
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
50,327
$
48,152
$
49,139
$
46,450
$
41,916
Interest-bearing deposits
866,153
854,649
842,727
852,330
892,583
FHLB advances
116,889
130,000
130,000
136,121
133,000
Other short-term borrowings
3,111
5,918
4,250
4,526
4,525
Subordinated debt
24,835
24,794
24,760
24,719
24,680
Other liabilities
17,751
18,689
20,853
20,509
16,440
Shareholders’ equity
144,817
142,563
146,852
143,319
144,296
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,223,883
$
1,224,765
$
1,218,581
$
1,227,974
$
1,257,440
Deposits
The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.
(in thousands, unaudited)
At quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Demand:
Non-interest-bearing
$
54,210
$
49,264
$
50,422
$
47,443
$
42,874
Interest-bearing
313,865
303,535
303,682
277,238
291,191
Savings
49,601
46,531
45,072
43,702
43,550
Money market
338,100
303,796
277,711
281,419
280,173
Time
156,437
197,339
214,019
234,642
258,112
Total deposits
$
912,213
$
900,465
$
890,906
$
884,444
$
915,900
Loans
Total net loans amounted to $974.6 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $52.3 million or 5.09 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $12.6 million, or 1.28 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $990.9 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 5.23 percent decrease.
At the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 67.1 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 22.1 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 8.1 percent and consumer loans represented 2.7 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at March 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $16.0 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $23.9 million in residential mortgage loans, and $4.0 million in consumer loans, which were partially offset by an increase of $11.0 million in construction and development loans.
The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition (excluding loans held for sale) as of the dates indicated.
(in thousands, unaudited)
At quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Residential Mortgage
$
218,165
$
232,481
$
242,090
$
246,215
$
240,633
Construction and Development:
Residential and commercial
76,257
73,000
65,703
56,999
52,313
Land
3,596
3,648
3,110
3,535
3,579
Total construction and development
79,853
76,648
68,813
60,534
55,892
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
482,611
478,808
495,398
506,180
515,692
Farmland
7,344
7,378
7,517
7,531
7,537
Multi-family
67,122
67,457
67,767
66,416
59,978
Commercial and industrial
94,706
101,852
116,584
115,899
96,574
Other
9,927
10,010
10,142
8,397
7,604
Total commercial
661,710
665,505
697,408
704,423
687,385
Consumer:
Home equity lines of credit
15,936
16,389
17,128
18,097
18,441
Second mortgages
8,114
9,097
10,711
11,704
12,393
Other
2,650
2,388
2,851
2,074
2,112
Total consumer
26,700
27,874
30,690
31,875
32,946
Total loans
986,428
1,002,508
1,039,001
1,043,047
1,016,856
Deferred loan costs, net
769
873
326
338
832
Allowance for loan losses
(12,601
)
(13,035
)
(12,433
)
(11,067
)
(10,556
)
Loans Receivable, net
$
974,596
$
990,346
$
1,026,894
$
1,032,318
$
1,007,132
At March 31, 2021, the Company had $130.8 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans totaled $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $12.9 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard and non-accruing as of March 31, 2021. This loan was placed on non-accrual during the quarter, and is currently making payments in accordance with the loan’s contractual terms, which are being applied 100 percent to reduce the principal balance of the loan.
This increase in non-accrual loans was partially offset by a $6.5 million commercial real estate, TDR loan that was returned to accrual status. The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $20.3 million, twelve residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.6 million, and eleven consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $323,000.
At March 31, 2021, NPAs totaled $28.8 million, or 2.39 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above.
OREO totaled $5.8 million at both March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020. Excluding the $5.8 million of OREO, NPAs totaled $23.0 million, or 1.91 percent of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.
Performing TDR loans were $22.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As noted above, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $6.5 million was returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of the second fiscal quarter of 2021.
Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of or for the quarter ended:
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Non-accrual loans(1)
$
22,281
$
16,240
$
16,730
$
8,871
$
8,655
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
765
775
58
265
168
Total non-performing loans
23,046
17,015
16,788
9,136
8,823
OREO
5,796
5,796
5,796
5,796
5,796
Total NPAs
$
28,842
$
22,811
$
22,584
$
14,932
$
14,619
Performing TDR loans
$
22,697
$
16,229
$
13,418
$
13,640
$
3,243
NPAs / total assets
2.39
%
1.87
%
1.87
%
1.24
%
1.18
%
Non-performing loans / total loans
2.34
%
1.70
%
1.62
%
0.88
%
0.87
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
434
$
(52
)
$
6,034
$
(76
)
$
31
Net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans(2)
0.18
%
(0.02
%)
2.31
%
(0.03
%)
0.01
%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans
1.28
%
1.30
%
1.22
%
1.08
%
1.04
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
54.7
%
76.6
%
74.1
%
121.1
%
119.6
%
Total assets
$
1,206,419
$
1,220,924
$
1,208,275
$
1,208,070
$
1,240,337
Total gross loans
986,428
1,002,508
1,039,001
1,043,047
1,016,856
Average loans
990,913
1,032,483
1,045,595
1,033,246
1,015,017
Allowance for loan losses
12,601
13,035
12,433
11,067
10,556
(1) Fourteen loans totaling approximately $14.2 million, or 63.7 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of March 31, 2021. (2) Annualized.
The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021 amounted to approximately $12.6 million, or 1.28 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP measure, at September 30, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Loan Deferrals
At March 31, 2021, the Company had six COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling approximately $1.8 million or 0.18 percent of total loans, down approximately $67.1 million or 97% from 16 COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling approximately $68.9 million or 6.87 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. At May 7, 2021 the Company had two COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling approximately $222,000 or 0.02 percent of total loans.
Capital
At March 31, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $145.9 million, or 12.09 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At March 31, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.20 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.18 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.20 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.45 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.
About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.
Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.
Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.
The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.
Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
March 31, 2021
September 30, 2020
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from depository institutions
$
99,358
$
16,386
Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
9,556
45,053
Total cash and cash equivalents
108,914
61,439
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $29,165 and $31,658 at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)
28,899
31,541
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $26,367 and $15,608 at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)
25,834
14,970
Restricted stock, at cost
8,891
9,622
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
974,596
1,026,894
Other real estate owned
5,796
5,796
Accrued interest receivable
3,598
3,677
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
2,322
2,638
Property and equipment, net
6,040
6,274
Deferred income taxes, net
3,535
3,680
Bank-owned life insurance
25,725
25,400
Other assets
12,269
16,344
Total assets
$
1,206,419
$
1,208,275
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
54,210
$
50,422
Interest-bearing
858,003
840,484
Total deposits
912,213
890,906
FHLB advances
110,000
130,000
Secured borrowings
—
4,225
Subordinated debt
24,855
24,776
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,038
1,741
Accrued interest payable
648
728
Operating lease liabilities
2,357
2,671
Other liabilities
8,457
12,635
Total liabilities
1,060,568
1,067,682
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2020
76
76
Additional paid in capital
85,271
85,127
Retained earnings
64,885
60,388
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares
(974
)
(1,047
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(544
)
(1,088
)
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively
(2,863
)
(2,863
)
Total shareholders’ equity
145,851
140,593
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,206,419
$
1,208,275
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except for share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
9,069
$
10,632
$
19,145
$
21,558
Investment securities, taxable
321
231
668
446
Investment securities, tax-exempt
23
34
47
73
Dividends, restricted stock
119
182
260
370
Interest-bearing cash accounts
7
550
15
1,022
TotalInterest and Dividend Income
9,539
11,629
20,135
23,469
InterestExpense
Deposits
1,805
3,623
4,062
7,360
Short-term borrowings
3
—
48
—
Long-term borrowings
546
830
1,153
1,662
Subordinated debt
383
383
766
766
Total Interest Expense
2,737
4,836
6,029
9,788
Net interestincome
6,802
6,793
14,106
13,681
Provision for Loan Losses
—
625
550
2,775
NetInterest Incomeafter Provisionfor LoanLosses
6,802
6,168
13,556
10,906
OtherIncome
Service charges and other fees
419
604
666
863
Rental income-other
54
55
108
109
Net gains on sale of investments
259
180
614
180
Net gains on sale of loans
274
—
678
3
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
161
125
325
252
Total Other Income
1,167
964
2,391
1,407
Other Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,275
2,271
4,547
4,396
Occupancy expense
568
591
1,110
1,173
Federal deposit insurance premium
83
3
159
—
Advertising
32
32
64
54
Data processing
306
272
634
550
Professional fees
884
502
1,547
943
Net other real estate owned expense
3
(1
)
31
70
Pennsylvania shares tax
169
170
339
340
Other operating expenses
743
798
1,604
1,534
TotalOtherExpense
5,063
4,638
10,035
9,060
Incomebeforeincometaxexpense
2,906
2,494
5,912
3,253
Income tax expense
682
586
1,415
560
NetIncome
$
2,224
$
1,908
$
4,497
$
2,693
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.60
$
0.35
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.60
$
0.35
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,529,408
7,663,771
7,525,808
7,664,813
Diluted
7,530,151
7,663,771
7,526,376
7,664,813
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
3/31/2020
(unaudited)
Statements of Operations Data
Interest income
$
9,539
$
10,596
$
11,629
Interest expense
2,737
3,292
4,836
Net interest income
6,802
7,304
6,793
Provision for loan losses
-
550
625
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,802
6,754
6,168
Other income
1,167
1,224
964
Other expense
5,063
4,972
4,638
Income before income tax expense
2,906
3,006
2,494
Income tax expense
682
733
586
Net income
$
2,224
$
2,273
$
1,908
Earnings (per Common Share)
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.25
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.25
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
$
28,899
$
35,224
$
21,839
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $26,367, $14,745, and $18,434, respectively)
25,834
14,161
18,046
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
974,596
990,346
1,007,132
Total assets
1,206,419
1,220,924
1,240,337
Deposits
912,213
900,465
915,900
FHLB advances
110,000
130,000
133,000
Subordinated debt
24,855
24,816
24,697
Shareholders' equity
145,851
143,266
143,150
Common Shares Dividend Data
Cash dividends
$
-
$
-
$
-
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,529,408
7,525,808
7,663,771
Diluted
7,530,151
7,526,376
7,663,771
Operating Ratios
Return on average assets
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.61
%
Return on average equity
6.14
%
6.38
%
5.29
%
Average equity / average assets
11.83
%
11.64
%
11.48
%
Book value per common share (period-end)
$
19.17
$
18.83
$
18.67
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)
Common shareholders of record
381
388
383
Full-time equivalent staff
81
80
89
Investor Contacts: Joseph D. Gangemi Corporate Investor Relations 610-695-3676
Investor Relations Contact: Ronald Morales 610-695-364