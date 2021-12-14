Log in
    MLVF   US5614091032

MALVERN BANCORP, INC.

(MLVF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malvern Bancorp : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Operating Results - Form 8-K

12/14/2021 | 01:28pm EST
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, PA., December 14, 2021 - Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the "Company"), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a net loss of ($6.2) million, or ($0.82) per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($3.5) million, or ($0.46) per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss and decrease in diluted earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily attributable to the recording of provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down to fair value of four commercial real estate loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was (2.06) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to (1.15) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was (16.59) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with (9.54) percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of ($92,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $644,000, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was (0.01) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.05 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Annualized ROAE was (0.06) percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared with 0.45 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company disposed of three of the commercial real estate loans previously transferred to held-for-sale, with an aggregate book balance of $29.3 millionto improve its credit and asset quality. Included in these loans was one non-accrual commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $12.2 million and two trouble debt restructured ("TDR") commercial real estate loans totaling $17.1 million. These loans were transferred to held-for-sale at the sale price fair value of $18.9 million on September 30, 2021, totaling a net charge down of approximately $10.8 million, and then subsequently sold. There was one additional non-accrual commercial real estate loan transferred to held-for-sale at September 30, 2021, with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million. The Company is pursuing a sale strategy for this loan that is secured by property in the New York metropolitan area. There can be no assurance that a sale can be consummated, or that a sale can be consummated at the carrying value of the loan, as market and sales prices are

-1-

subject to various factors; any sale at an amount less than the carrying value could result in a loss and affect the Company's net income.

When excluding the loans sold as outlined above, non-accrual loans total $17.3 million, including one commercial real estate loan held-for-sale with an aggregate book balance of $13.6 million and one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000. Also, TDR loans total $6.2 million, including 12 residential mortgage loans totaling $2.5 million, five commercial loans totaling $3.6 million, and three consumer loans totaling $78,000.

"Disposing of these loans was a necessary step towards formulating a stronger company by allowing management to shift its core focus from credit resolution to the continued implementation of the Company's business plan. It also positions the Company to return to profitability and provides the potential to grow earnings in future periods," commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we stated last quarter, improving asset quality is a top priority," continued Mr. Weagley.

Statement of Operations Highlights at September 30, 2021

The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from the write-down of four loans that were transferred to held-for-sale, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded provision for loan losses of $11.2 million compared to $10.6 million recorded for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 23 basis points to 2.61 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 2.38 percent for the prior year's quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits.

Diluted and basic earnings (loss) per share decreased nine basis points to $(0.01) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.08 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decreases are primarily attributable to the provision of loan lossesexpense of $10.6 million recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Linked Quarter Financial Ratios

(unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Return on average assets (1)

(2.06

)%

0.53

%

0.73

%

0.74

%

(1.15

)%

Return on average equity (1)

(16.59

)%

4.35

%

6.14

%

6.38

%

(9.54

)%

Net interest margin (1)

2.61

%

2.70

%

2.54

%

2.62

%

2.38

%

Loans / deposits ratio

97.41

%

104.84

%

108.14

%

111.33

%

116.62

%

Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.76

%

12.50

%

12.09

%

11.73

%

11.64

%

Efficiency ratio

68.7

%

73.6

%

63.5

%

58.3

%

61.5

%

Book value per common share

$

18.65

$

19.44

$

19.17

$

18.83

$

18.47

(1)

Annualized.

-2-

Linked Quarter Income Statement Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Net interest income

$

6,825

$

7,129

$

6,802

$

7,304

$

6,720

Provision for loan losses

10,626

-

-

550

7,400

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

(3,801

)

7,129

6,802

6,754

(680

)

Other income

579

793

1,167

1,224

692

Other expense

5,084

5,832

5,063

4,972

4,558

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(8,306

)

2,090

2,906

3,006

(4,546

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,116

)

489

682

733

(1,043

)

Net income (loss)

$

(6,190

)

$

1,601

$

2,224

$

2,273

$

(3,503

)

(Loss) Earnings per common share

Basic

(0.82

)

0.21

0.30

0.30

(0.46

)

Diluted

(0.82

)

0.21

0.30

0.30

(0.46

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

7,548,958

7,545,371

7,529,408

7,525,808

7,522,199

Diluted

7,550,766

7,546,200

7,530,151

7,526,376

7,522,360

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $105,000, or 1.6 percent, from $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 23 basis points to 2.61 percent, as compared to 2.38 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 67 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 62 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 3.8 percent, from $27.0 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, NIM increased by 32 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.30 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Consistent with the quarter ended September 30, 2021, this increase was primarily driven by the 71 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, total interest income was $8.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 27 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 3.39 percent when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to the decrease in average loan balances and average yield on loans and an adjustment to non-accrual interest on charged off loans of $347,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total interest income was $38.4 million, a decrease of $5.9 million, or (13.3) percent, from $44.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 20 basis points to 3.58 percent when compared to the same period in 2020 as average balances and average yields on loans decreased.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or (43.7) percent, to $2.0 million, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 62 basis points to 0.83 percent compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decline reflects a 67 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $6.9 million, or (40.1) percent, to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.03 percent

-3-

for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from 1.69 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. This reduction primarily reflects a 71 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a eight basis point decrease in the average rate of borrowings. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 93 basis point decrease in the average rate of money market accounts, a 72 basis point decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, and a 34 basis point decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $113,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $149,000 in net gains on sale of investments and $57,000 on sales of loans, partially offset by a slight increase in service charges and other fees of $55,000 and earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $38,000.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.3 million, or 51.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $672,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans, a $449,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments which resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business, and $147,000 in earnings on bank-owned life insurance.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $526,000, or 11.5 percent, to $5.1 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $262,000 in professional fees, $123,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $94,000 in other operating expense.

Other expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 increased $2.6 million, or 14.5 percent, to $21.0 million when compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company's periodic and annual filings including matters arising out of the Company's prior restatements, $778,000 in net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to the Company's valuation adjustment for one commercial real estate property, $254,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $235,000 in other operating expenses, and $158,000 in federal deposit insurance premiums.

Income Taxes

TheCompanyrecorded an income tax benefit of $2.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.The increase in income tax benefit was due to the recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million. TheeffectivetaxratefortheCompanyforthe quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020were25.5 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $212,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $36,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, which also resulted from the provision for loan losses of $11.2 million recorded during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2021

The Company transferred four loans to held-for-sale, at fair value, totaling $32.5 million which resulted in a write-down of $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Three of these loans were subsequently sold for a total of $18.9 million. Of the loans sold, one was on non-accrual totaling $7.5 million and the remaining two were TDRs totaling $11.4 million.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") were 2.46 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were 2.62 percent and 1.62 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits increased $47.3 million, or 5.3 percent, to $938.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $890.9 million at September 30, 2020, primarily driven by increases in money market and interest-bearing demand accounts.

Book value per common share amounted to $18.65 at September 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.

-4-

Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data

(in thousands, unaudited)

At the quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Cash and due from depository institutions

$

99,670

$

90,441

$

99,358

$

83,764

$

16,386

Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions

36,920

14,513

9,556

25,458

45,053

Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value

42,313

34,502

28,899

35,224

31,541

Investment securities held to maturity

28,507

31,795

25,834

14,161

14,970

Restricted stock, at cost

7,776

7,896

8,891

9,327

9,622

Loans Held-for-sale

33,199

-

-

-

-

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

902,981

940,735

974,596

990,346

1,026,894

Other real estate owned

4,961

4,961

5,796

5,796

5,796

Accrued interest receivable

3,512

3,370

3,598

4,051

3,677

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

1,796

2,168

2,322

2,479

2,638

Property and equipment, net

5,777

5,902

6,040

6,154

6,274

Deferred income taxes, net

3,530

3,389

3,535

3,601

3,680

Bank-owned life insurance

26,056

25,889

25,725

25,564

25,400

Other assets

12,145

20,183

12,269

14,999

16,344

Total assets

$

1,209,143

$

1,185,744

$

1,206,419

$

1,220,924

$

1,208,275

Deposits

$

938,159

$

907,704

$

912,213

$

900,465

$

890,906

FHLB advances

90,000

90,000

110,000

130,000

130,000

Secured borrowings

-

-

-

-

4,225

Other borrowings

-

-

-

5,000

-

Subordinated debt

24,934

24,895

24,855

24,816

24,776

Operating lease liabilities

1,830

2,204

2,357

2,512

2,671

Other liabilities

12,052

12,749

11,143

14,865

15,104

Shareholders' equity

142,168

148,192

145,851

143,266

140,593

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,209,143

$

1,185,744

$

1,206,419

$

1,220,924

$

1,208,275

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition

(in thousands, unaudited)

For the quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Investment securities

$

75,004

$

71,811

$

58,559

$

59,135

$

57,906

Interest-bearing cash accounts

26,339

16,914

21,506

21,690

27,996

Loans

945,457

967,615

990,913

1,032,483

1,045,595

Allowance for loan losses

(11,730

)

(12,603

)

(13,037

)

(12,462

)

(11,071

)

All other assets

165,439

164,288

165,942

123,919

98,155

Total assets

$

1,200,509

$

1,208,025

$

1,223,883

$

1,224,765

$

1,218,581

Non-interest-bearing deposits

51,534

52,799

50,327

48,152

49,139

Interest-bearing deposits

869,914

868,099

866,153

854,649

842,727

FHLB advances

90,000

99,505

116,889

130,000

130,000

Other short-term borrowings

-

-

3,111

5,918

4,250

Subordinated debt

24,917

24,877

24,835

24,794

24,760

Other liabilities

14,907

15,399

17,751

18,689

20,853

Shareholders' equity

149,237

147,346

144,817

142,563

146,852

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,200,509

$

1,208,025

$

1,223,883

$

1,224,765

$

1,218,581

-5-

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Demand:

Non-interest-bearing

$

53,849

$

53,365

$

54,210

$

49,264

$

50,422

Interest-bearing

336,645

329,372

313,865

303,535

303,682

Savings

50,582

51,011

49,601

46,531

45,072

Money market

385,480

359,040

338,100

303,796

277,711

Time

111,603

114,916

156,437

197,339

214,019

Total deposits

$

938,159

$

907,704

$

912,213

$

900,465

$

890,906

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $936.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, resulting in a net decrease of $90.7 million, or (8.80) percent, for the fiscal year. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, totaled $945.5 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 9.58 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 68.9 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.7 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 7.0 percent and consumer loans represented 2.4 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, primarily reflected decreases of $67.7 million in commercial loans, $43.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $9.0 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company's loan portfolio composition, excluding loans-held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Residential mortgage

$

198,710

$

201,737

$

218,165

$

232,481

$

242,090

Construction and Development:

Residential and commercial

61,492

61,484

76,257

73,000

65,703

Land

2,204

2,253

3,596

3,648

3,110

Total construction and development

63,696

63,737

79,853

76,648

68,813

Commercial:

Commercial real estate

426,915

478,032

482,611

478,808

495,398

Farmland

10,297

10,335

7,344

7,378

7,517

Multi-family

66,332

66,725

67,122

67,457

67,767

Commercial and industrial

115,246

97,955

94,706

101,852

116,584

Other

10,954

10,896

9,927

10,010

10,142

Total commercial

629,744

663,943

661,710

665,505

697,408

Consumer:

Home equity lines of credit

13,491

12,822

15,936

16,389

17,128

Second mortgages

5,884

7,039

8,114

9,097

10,711

Other

2,299

2,372

2,650

2,388

2,851

Total consumer

21,674

22,233

26,700

27,874

30,690

Total loans

913,824

951,650

986,428

1,002,508

1,039,001

Deferred loan costs, net

629

685

769

873

326

Allowance for loan losses

(11,472

)

(11,600

)

(12,601

)

(13,035

)

(12,433

)

Loans Receivable, net

$

902,981

$

940,735

$

974,596

$

990,346

$

1,026,894

-6-

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $126.8 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $24.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to the addition of one $13.6 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard, partially offset by one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard that returned to accrual status as of September 30, 2021.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $21.1 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.5 million, 10 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $879,000, and nine consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $301,000.

At September 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $29.8 million, or 2.46 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above. OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDRloans were $17.6 million at September 30, 2021, and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As stated above, the increase is primarily related to one $4.2 million commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended:

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Non-accrual loans(1)

$

24,813

$

23,547

$

22,281

$

16,240

$

16,730

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

-

212

765

775

58

Total non-performing loans

24,813

23,759

23,046

17,015

16,788

OREO

4,961

4,961

5,796

5,796

5,796

Total NPAs

$

29,774

$

28,720

$

28,842

$

22,811

$

22,584

Performing TDR loans

$

17,601

$

23,352

$

22,697

$

16,229

$

13,418

NPAs / total assets

2.46

%

2.42

%

2.39

%

1.87

%

1.87

%

Non-performing loans / total loans

2.62

%

2.50

%

2.34

%

1.70

%

1.62

%

Net charge-off (recoveries)

10,754

1,001

434

(52

)

6,034

Net charge-offs (recoveries) /average loans(2)

4.55

%

0.41

%

0.18

%

-0.02

%

2.31

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.21

%

1.22

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.22

%

Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans

46.2

%

48.8

%

54.7

%

76.6

%

74.1

%

Total assets

1,209,143

1,185,744

1,206,419

1,220,924

1,208,275

Total gross loans

947,023

951,650

986,428

1,002,508

1,039,001

Average loans

945,457

967,615

990,913

1,032,483

1,045,595

Allowance for loan losses

11,472

11,600

12,601

13,035

12,433

(1)

Includes one commercial real estate loan totaling approximately $7.5 million which was sold subsequent to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

(2)

Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.5 million, or 1.21 percent of total loans, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021 the Company recorded charge-offs of $10.8 million primarily related to the write-down on loans transferred to held-for-sale.

-7-

Capital

At September 30, 2021, total shareholders' equity amounted to $142.2 million, or 11.8 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.6 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company's capital position continues to exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At September 30, 2021, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern Bank"), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank's primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company's products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company's lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company's ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's Annual Reports Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material,

-8-

adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.

-9-

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from depository institutions

$

99,670

$

16,386

Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions

36,920

45,053

Total cash and cash equivalents

136,590

61,439

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $42,256 and

$31,658 at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

42,313

31,541

Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $28,913 and $15,608 at September 30,

2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

28,507

14,970

Restricted stock, at cost

7,776

9,622

Loans Held-for-sale

33,199

-

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

902,981

1,026,894

Other real estate owned

4,961

5,796

Accrued interest receivable

3,512

3,677

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

1,796

2,638

Property and equipment, net

5,777

6,274

Deferred income taxes, net

3,530

3,680

Bank-owned life insurance

26,056

25,400

Other assets

12,145

16,344

Total assets

$

1,209,143

$

1,208,275

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

53,849

$

50,422

Interest-bearing

884,310

840,484

Total deposits

938,159

890,906

FHLB advances

90,000

130,000

Secured borrowings

-

4,225

Subordinated debt

24,934

24,776

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

1,022

1,741

Accrued interest payable

572

728

Operating lease liabilities

1,830

2,671

Other liabilities

10,458

12,635

Total liabilities

1,066,975

1,067,682

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020

76

76

Additional paid in capital

85,524

85,127

Retained earnings

60,296

60,388

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares

(901)

(1,047)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

36

(1,088)

Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

(2,863)

(2,863)

Total shareholders' equity

142,168

140,593

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,209,143

$

1,208,275

-10-

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except for share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans, including fees

$

8,330

$

9,815

$

36,370

$

41,441

Investment securities, taxable

403

349

1,449

1,048

Investment securities, tax-exempt

30

24

107

124

Dividends, restricted stock

89

137

459

631

Interest-bearing cash accounts

10

15

31

1,063

TotalInterest and Dividend Income

8,862

10,340

38,416

44,307

InterestExpense

Deposits

1,240

2,610

6,748

12,846

Short-term borrowings

-

-

48

-

Long-term borrowings

415

628

2,029

2,898

Subordinated debt

382

382

1,531

1,531

Total Interest Expense

2,037

3,620

10,356

17,275

Net interestincome

6,825

6,720

28,060

27,032

ProvisionforLoanLosses

10,626

7,400

11,176

10,610

NetInterest Income (loss) after Provisionfor

LoanLosses

(3,801)

(680)

16,884

16,422

OtherIncome

Servicecharges and other fees

313

258

1,323

1,316

Rental income-other

54

54

217

217

Net gains on sale of investments

-

149

779

330

Netgainsonsaleofloans

45

102

788

116

Earnings on bank-ownedlifeinsurance

167

129

656

509

Total Other Income

579

692

3,763

2,488

Other Expense

Salariesandemployeebenefits

2,337

2,214

9,143

8,889

Occupancyexpense

542

560

2,198

2,309

Federal deposit insurance premium

77

76

313

155

Advertising

33

32

109

119

Dataprocessing

332

280

1,267

1,105

Professional fees

790

528

3,178

1,995

Net other real estate owned expense

-

(11)

866

88

Pennsylvania shares tax

169

169

678

678

Otheroperating expenses

804

710

3,199

2,964

TotalOtherExpense

5,084

4,558

20,951

18,302

Income (loss) beforeincometaxexpense

(8,306)

(4,546)

(304)

608

Incometaxbenefit

(2,116)

(1,043)

(212)

(36)

NetIncome (loss)

$

(6,190)

$

(3,503)

$

(92)

$

644

Earnings (loss) per common share

Basic

$

(0.82)

$

(0.46)

$

(0.01)

$

0.08

Diluted

$

(0.82)

$

(0.46)

$

(0.01)

$

0.08

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

7,548,958

7,522,199

7,537,408

7,597,528

Diluted

7,550,766

7,522,360

7,538,116

7,597,726

-11-

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

(unaudited)

Statements of Operations Data

Interest income

$

8,862

$

9,419

$

10,340

Interest expense

2,037

2,290

3,620

Net interest income

6,825

7,129

6,720

Provision for loan losses

10,626

-

7,400

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

(3,801)

7,129

(680)

Other income

579

793

692

Other expense

5,084

5,832

4,558

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(8,306)

2,090

(4,546)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,116)

489

(1,043)

Net income (loss)

$

(6,190)

$

1,601

$

(3,503)

Earnings (loss) (per Common Share)

Basic

$

(0.82)

$

0.21

$

(0.46)

Diluted

$

(0.82)

$

0.21

$

(0.46)

Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

$

42,313

$

34,502

$

31,541

Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of

$28,913, $32,355, and $15,608, respectively)

28,507

31,795

14,970

Loans Held-for-sale

33,199

-

-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

902,981

940,735

1,026,894

Total assets

1,209,143

1,185,744

1,208,275

Deposits

938,159

907,704

890,906

FHLB advances

90,000

90,000

130,000

Secured Borrowings

-

-

4,225

Subordinated debt

24,934

24,895

24,776

Shareholders' equity

142,168

148,192

140,593

Common Shares Dividend Data

Cash dividends

$

-

$

-

$

-

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

7,548,958

7,545,371

7,522,199

Diluted

7,550,766

7,546,200

7,522,360

Operating Ratios

Return on average assets

(2.06%)

0.53%

(1.15%)

Return on average equity

(16.59%)

4.35%

(9.54%)

Average equity / average assets

12.43%

12.20%

12.05%

Book value per common share (period-end)

$18.65

$19.44

$18.47

Non-Financial Information (Period-End)

Common shareholders of record

379

380

385

Full-time equivalent staff

81

80

82

-12-

Disclaimer

Malvern Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
