Malvern International : Director Dealings

Malvern International plc (AIM: MLVN), the global learning and skills development partner, announces that the Company has been advised that Alan Carroll, non-executive director, on 11 April 2023 has sold 142,850 ordinary shares at 13p in his main dealing account and that he has purchased 142,850 ordinary shares within his ISA at 13.02p. Mr Carroll's total holdings together with those of his wife remain unchanged at 745,126 shares

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan Carroll 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Malvern International plc b) LEI 213800VWAV2HXY1OUT29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BNBVJZ07 b) Nature of the transaction Sale and Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Sale 13p 142,850 Purchase 13.02p 142,850 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Volume Price Sale 142,850 £18,570.50 Purchase 142,850 £18,856.20 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM