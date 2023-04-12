Advanced search
    AEC   GB00BNBVJZ07

MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AEC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
13.50 GBX    0.00%
05:10aMalvern International : Director Dealings
PU
04/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.03% in Third Week of Gains
DJ
04/06WPP Gains on Talk of FGS Global Stake Sale
DJ
Malvern International : Director Dealings

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Malvern International plc (AIM: MLVN), the global learning and skills development partner, announces that the Company has been advised that Alan Carroll, non-executive director, on 11 April 2023 has sold 142,850 ordinary shares at 13p in his main dealing account and that he has purchased 142,850 ordinary shares within his ISA at 13.02p. Mr Carroll's total holdings together with those of his wife remain unchanged at 745,126 shares

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Carroll

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Malvern International plc

b)

LEI

213800VWAV2HXY1OUT29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00BNBVJZ07

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale and Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sale

13p

142,850

Purchase

13.02p

142,850

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Aggregate Volume

Price

Sale

142,850

£18,570.50

Purchase

142,850

£18,856.20

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Malvern International plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 09:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,42 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,15 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net Debt 2021 5,85 M 7,27 M 7,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,30 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Malvern International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Mace Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ian Fisher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Westcombe Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Marzena Mace Operations Head
Alan Michael Carroll Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC12.50%4
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.32%2 353
SISB65.36%871
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.-7.51%738
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-21.44%463
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-44.79%155
