Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Malvern International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEC   GB00B04XB679

MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:03 2022-11-02 am EDT
0.0912 GBX   -4.00%
09:06aMalvern International looks forward to new year as consolidates shares
AN
11/01UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/31UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malvern International looks forward to new year as consolidates shares

11/02/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Malvern International PLC on Wednesday said it expects student intake for the new year to be ahead of 2022's, as it confirmed major share restructuring plans.

The London-based learning and skills development company said that, based on deposits, it expects this January's student intake for University Pathways to be "significantly ahead" this past January's intake.

Malvern said this is the product of "strategic investment over the last two years" in sales and marketing, management team and processes within the University Partnerships structure.

Results from the British Council inspection of its Language in Action junior programmes were "excellent", Malvern said, and put the company in "the top quartile of inspections in the industry". It noted that these results will make marketing easier.

The board believes Malvern in a "strong position" to grow its market share in 2023 and beyond.

The company also held a general meeting on Wednesday in which shareholders confirmed plans to consolidate its 2.19 billion existing shares into 21.9 million shares. The new shares are expected to start trading on AIM on Thursday.

The closing mid-market share price on Tuesday was 0.095 pence, which would be equivalent to a price of 9.5p per new share.

Shares in Malvern International were trading 4.0% lower at 0.091 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC
09:06aMalvern International looks forward to new year as consolidates shares
AN
11/01UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/31UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/17Malvern International To Pursue Share Reorganization Operation
MT
09/15Earnings Flash (MLVN.L) MALVERN INTERNATIONAL Reports H1 Revenue GBP2.3M
MT
09/15Earnings Flash (MLVN.L) MALVERN INTERNATIONAL Posts H1 Loss GBX-0.03
MT
09/15Malvern International Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,42 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
Net income 2021 -1,15 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 5,85 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,08 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Malvern International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Mace Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ian Fisher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark Westcombe Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Marzena Mace Operations Head
Alan Michael Carroll Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC-42.42%2
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-61.93%1 463
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.35.92%1 213
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-20.04%948
SISB102.13%472
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-23.38%440