Malwatte Valley Plantations : Errata to the Annual Report 2023
June 05, 2024 at 01:15 am EDT
SHAREHOLDER & INVESTOR INFORMATION
Top 20 Non-Voting Shareholder's List as at 31st December 2023
No's
Name/Address
No. of Shares
%
1
LANKA MOUNTCASTLE (PRIVATE) LIMITED
7,570,214
37.383
2
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ALMAS HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED
5,189,409
25.626
3
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ALMAS CAPITAL (PRIVATE) LIMITED
3,274,100
16.168
4
ALMAS HOLDINGS (PRIVATE� LIMITED
1,634,734
8.072
5
HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/RAVINDRA ERLE RAMBUKWELLE
712,873
3.520
6
MR R.E. RAMBUKWELLE
603,900
2.982
7
PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/MR.L.K.N.K.KULAWARDENA
124,650
0.616
8
MR L.K.R.D. KULAWARDENA
103,194
0.510
9
SEYLAN BANK PLC/JAYANTHA DEWAGE
94,676
0.468
10
MR P.H.K.U.A. RANASINGHE
66,000
0.326
11
MR W.A.S. CHATHUMADHURA
65,408
0.323
12
MR L.K. SEPALAGE
54,986
0.272
13
MR L.K.N.K. KULAWARDENA
50,666
0.250
14
MR.M.I. BUHARDEEN
41,405
0.204
15
MR W.G.A. FERNANDO
32,089
0.158
16
MR M.A. AHAMED ZAHVIE
28,000
0.138
17
MR H.M.Z. SHAFEEK
27,500
0.136
18
MR P.L. SOMARATNE
27,100
0.134
19
MR D.M.M. DISSANAYAKE
19,796
0.098
20
MR S. SUPRAMANIAM
19,000
0.094
21
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/L.K.N.K. KULAWARDENA
18,000
0.089
22
MR S. GOWRISANGAR
18,000
0.089
23
MR S.P.S.K. SERASINHA
18,000
0.089
24
MR K.P.S. PERERA
17,898
0.088
25
MR H.D.D.S. PERERA
17,752
0.088
26
MR S.T. AMUNUGAMA
15,000
0.074
27
MR R.A.M. PERERA
14,500
0.072
28
MR H.A.D.A.S. ARIYARATHNE
13,941
0.069
29
MR P.T. MADURASINGHE
11,669
0.058
30
MR M.G. SARANATHILAKE
10,500
0.052
Public Shareholding - 99.96%
No of Share Holders representing the above percentage - 510
100 Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC | Annual Report 2023
Other Information
SHAREHOLDER & INVESTOR INFORMATION
Directors Shareholdings in the Company - VOTING
Name
As at 31.12.2023
As at 31.12.2022
Mr. Frits Bogtsra
Nil
Nil
Mr. Lucas Bogtstra
100,000
100,000
Mr. S.D. Samaradiwakara
Nil
Nil
Mr. G.C. De Silva
Nil
Nil
Mr. K.G.M. Piyaratne
Nil
Nil
Mr. G.Z.A. Chitty
Nil
Nil
Mr. W.A.De Silva
Nil
Nil
Mr. D.S. Seneviratne
Nil
Nil
Directors & CEO's Shareholding in the Company - NON-VOTING
Mr. Frits Bogtsra
Mr. Lucas Bogtstra
Mr. S. D. Samaradiwakara
Mr. G. C. De Silva
Mr. K. G. M. Piyaratne
Mr. G. Z. A. Chitty
Mr. W. A. De Silva
Mr. D. S. Seneviratne
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
8,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
10,000
Nil
Stock Exchange
Interim Financial Statements for the fourth quarter 31st December 2023 has been submitted to the Colombo Stock Exchange as required by the listing rules.
Voting -2022 Non Voting - 2023 Non Voting - 2022
83.00
85.00
51.00
50.00
19.00
30.10
60.60
71.80
38.90
Float adjusted market Capitalization ('000)
2023
2022
('000)
('000)
Voting
4,057,362
4,807,237
Non Voting
787,751
909,255
Price Earning Ratio (Times)
-
7.51
The company complies with Section Rule 7.13.1(I) (a) of the listing rules - Float adjusted market capitalization is 4 Bn
Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC
Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC
05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 05:14:08 UTC.
Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC is a Sri Lanka-based company. The principal activities of the Company are the cultivation, manufacture, sale and export Black Tea and Rubber and the sale of solar generators and other crops. The Company's segments include Tea, Rubber, Coconut, Tea Export, Solar Project, and Others. It produces tea from its approximately 16 tea gardens located in over four agro climatic regions namely Badulla, Hali-Ela, Bandarawela and Welimada. Its portfolio includes approximately six rubber estates in the Gonagaldeniya, Avissawella, Amithirigala, Ruwanwella and Waharaka regions. It also cultivates a variety of spices, including cardamon, cinnamon, clove, chilli, fenugreek, cumin and turmeric. Its rubber cultivation is located in Sabaragamuwa province, which produces organic rubber. The rubber is made available for industrial use in crepe, latex, block and sheet rubber forms. Malwatte Species (Pvt) Ltd is the Company's subsidiary.
More about the company
