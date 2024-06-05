Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC is a Sri Lanka-based company. The principal activities of the Company are the cultivation, manufacture, sale and export Black Tea and Rubber and the sale of solar generators and other crops. The Company's segments include Tea, Rubber, Coconut, Tea Export, Solar Project, and Others. It produces tea from its approximately 16 tea gardens located in over four agro climatic regions namely Badulla, Hali-Ela, Bandarawela and Welimada. Its portfolio includes approximately six rubber estates in the Gonagaldeniya, Avissawella, Amithirigala, Ruwanwella and Waharaka regions. It also cultivates a variety of spices, including cardamon, cinnamon, clove, chilli, fenugreek, cumin and turmeric. Its rubber cultivation is located in Sabaragamuwa province, which produces organic rubber. The rubber is made available for industrial use in crepe, latex, block and sheet rubber forms. Malwatte Species (Pvt) Ltd is the Company's subsidiary.

Sector Food Processing