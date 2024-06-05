SHAREHOLDER & INVESTOR INFORMATION

Top 20 Non-Voting Shareholder's List as at 31st December 2023

No's

Name/Address

No. of Shares

%

1

LANKA MOUNTCASTLE (PRIVATE) LIMITED

7,570,214

37.383

2

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ALMAS HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED

5,189,409

25.626

3

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/ALMAS CAPITAL (PRIVATE) LIMITED

3,274,100

16.168

4

ALMAS HOLDINGS (PRIVATE LIMITED

1,634,734

8.072

5

HATTON NATIONAL BANK PLC/RAVINDRA ERLE RAMBUKWELLE

712,873

3.520

6

MR R.E. RAMBUKWELLE

603,900

2.982

7

PEOPLE'S LEASING & FINANCE PLC/MR.L.K.N.K.KULAWARDENA

124,650

0.616

8

MR L.K.R.D. KULAWARDENA

103,194

0.510

9

SEYLAN BANK PLC/JAYANTHA DEWAGE

94,676

0.468

10

MR P.H.K.U.A. RANASINGHE

66,000

0.326

11

MR W.A.S. CHATHUMADHURA

65,408

0.323

12

MR L.K. SEPALAGE

54,986

0.272

13

MR L.K.N.K. KULAWARDENA

50,666

0.250

14

MR.M.I. BUHARDEEN

41,405

0.204

15

MR W.G.A. FERNANDO

32,089

0.158

16

MR M.A. AHAMED ZAHVIE

28,000

0.138

17

MR H.M.Z. SHAFEEK

27,500

0.136

18

MR P.L. SOMARATNE

27,100

0.134

19

MR D.M.M. DISSANAYAKE

19,796

0.098

20

MR S. SUPRAMANIAM

19,000

0.094

21

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC/L.K.N.K. KULAWARDENA

18,000

0.089

22

MR S. GOWRISANGAR

18,000

0.089

23

MR S.P.S.K. SERASINHA

18,000

0.089

24

MR K.P.S. PERERA

17,898

0.088

25

MR H.D.D.S. PERERA

17,752

0.088

26

MR S.T. AMUNUGAMA

15,000

0.074

27

MR R.A.M. PERERA

14,500

0.072

28

MR H.A.D.A.S. ARIYARATHNE

13,941

0.069

29

MR P.T. MADURASINGHE

11,669

0.058

30

MR M.G. SARANATHILAKE

10,500

0.052

Public Shareholding - 99.96%

No of Share Holders representing the above percentage - 510

100 Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC | Annual Report 2023

Other Information

SHAREHOLDER & INVESTOR INFORMATION

Directors Shareholdings in the Company - VOTING

Name

As at 31.12.2023

As at 31.12.2022

Mr. Frits Bogtsra

Nil

Nil

Mr. Lucas Bogtstra

100,000

100,000

Mr. S.D. Samaradiwakara

Nil

Nil

Mr. G.C. De Silva

Nil

Nil

Mr. K.G.M. Piyaratne

Nil

Nil

Mr. G.Z.A. Chitty

Nil

Nil

Mr. W.A.De Silva

Nil

Nil

Mr. D.S. Seneviratne

Nil

Nil

Directors & CEO's Shareholding in the Company - NON-VOTING

Name

As at 31.12.2023

As at 31.12.2022

Mr. Frits Bogtsra

Mr. Lucas Bogtstra

Mr. S. D. Samaradiwakara

Mr. G. C. De Silva

Mr. K. G. M. Piyaratne

Mr. G. Z. A. Chitty

Mr. W. A. De Silva

Mr. D. S. Seneviratne

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

8,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

10,000

Nil

Stock Exchange

Interim Financial Statements for the fourth quarter 31st December 2023 has been submitted to the Colombo Stock Exchange as required by the listing rules.

Market Value

Voting - 2023

Voting -2022 Non Voting - 2023 Non Voting - 2022

Highest

Lowest

Year End

83.00

85.00

51.00

50.00

19.00

30.10

60.60

71.80

38.90

55.50

12.70

44.90

Float adjusted market Capitalization ('000)

2023

2022

('000)

('000)

Voting

4,057,362

4,807,237

Non Voting

787,751

909,255

Price Earning Ratio (Times)

-

7.51

The company complies with Section Rule 7.13.1(I) (a) of the listing rules - Float adjusted market capitalization is 4 Bn

Malwatte Valley Plantations PLC | Annual Report 2023 101

Attachments

Disclaimer

Malwatte Valley Plantations plc published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 05:14:08 UTC.