Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mamba Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M24   AU0000129348

MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED

(M24)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mamba Exploration : Application for quotation of securities - M24

12/13/2021 | 03:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 13, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

M24

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,325,003

13/12/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

75644571826

1.3

ASX issuer code

M24

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M24AA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

M24 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

2,325,003

12/12/2021

Issue date

13/12/2020

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,325,003

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Restricted securities where the escrow period expired on 12 December 2021

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mamba Exploration Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED
12/122,325,003 Ordinary Shares of Mamba Exploration Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
12/12500,000 Options of Mamba Exploration Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
12/06Mamba Exploration Receives Approval for Program of Works at Western Australian Projects..
MT
12/06Mamba Exploration Limited Announces RC Drilling Commencement At Black Hills and Calyeru..
CI
11/23Mamba Exploration Plans Drilling at Black Hills Project; Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/23MAMBA EXPLORATION : Drilling Planned at Black Hills Priority Target
PU
11/23Mamba Exploration Limited Announces Drilling Plans At Black Hills Priority Target
CI
11/22Mamba Exploration Signs Heritage Protection Agreements for Western Australian Projects
MT
11/04Mamba Exploration Begins Electromagnetic Survey at Black Hills Tenement
MT
11/03Mamba Exploration Limited Commences Ground EM Survey At Black Hills
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,15 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 8,09 M 8,07 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mamba Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Dunbar Managing Director & Director
Justin Boylson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Andrew Non-Executive Director
Alan David Stephen Armstrong Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED0.00%8
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280