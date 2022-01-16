Mamba Exploration : High-Grade Shallow Gold Intersected at Calyerup Creek

In addition to the RC drilling, a programme of infill soil sampling was also completed in December 2021. This programme was designed to infill the existing soil sampling dataset and to better define the anomalous gold trends identified which extend for a total of 2,800m. This programme was a great success, identifying significant extensions to the mineralisation while also better defining the anomalous gold trends. The peak results were 2.8 g/t gold (2,800 ppb Au) from the southern trend and 1.3 g/t gold (1,300 ppb Au) from the northern trend (See Figure 7 below). These trends remain undrilled and a programme of works (PoW) has already been submitted to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for an additional 100 RC holes. This drilling will be undertaken once the existing programme of ~50 holes has been completed and results compiled and released.

Managing Director, Mike Dunbar said,

"It is very pleasing to report shallow and consistent widths of high-grade gold mineralisation in seven of the first eight RC holes completed by the Company at the Calyerup Creek Gold Project. To intersect consistent and significant widths of high-grade gold mineralisation from such shallow depths along a strike length of around 140m at the Southern Prospect is a great result.

Importantly this is just the start of the programme. With the two soil anomalies extending for over 1,400m each, this drilling represents less than 5% of the strike potential of the anomalous gold in soil trends and the depth potential remains completely open below around 30m vertically. While the initial programme was expected to be completed prior to Christmas, due to mechanical issues with the drill rig and the drilling being slower than anticipated, only 8 holes of the 50 holes could be completed prior to the end of the year. Pleasingly we have managed to secure another small RC rig to complete the drilling, with the rig mobilising to site on Thursday the 20th of January and is expected to commence drilling on Friday the 21st. This drilling will initially focus on the shallower portions of the programme.

Additionally, to have identified high grade gold up to 2,800ppb (2.8g/t gold) in the southern trend and 1,300ppb (1.3g/t gold) from the northern trend in the infill soil sampling programme is a great outcome. This infill data has better defined the anomalous gold trends and an additional PoW for the project has been submitted for approval by DMIRS to allow additional drilling to be completed. Once approved, the additional drilling will be undertaken as a priority."