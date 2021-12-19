Mamba Exploration : Sulphides Intersected in First Hole at Black Hills Target
12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
20 December 2021
Sulphides Intersected in First Hole
at Black Hills Priority Target
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sulphides intersected in the first hole drilled into the Black Hills Priority Target
Multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation identified within a mafic / ultramafic intrusive unit. Includes strong disseminated to net textured sulphides from 163 to 166m downhole
Samples have already been submitted to the laboratory for analysis
Drilling continues with two more holes planned
Ultra-detaileddrone magnetic survey completed over intrusion
Downhole EM scheduled to commence this week
Mamba Exploration Limited (ACN 644 571 826) ('Mamba', 'M24' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the discovery of sulphide mineralisation in the first hole (21BHRC001) at the Black Hills priority target. Visual logging has been completed on the first hole and has identified multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation (see below Photo 1, Table One for details and Appendix One for the summary geological log). Samples for the priority portion of the hole have been submitted to the laboratory in Perth for analysis, and results are expected to take around 3 - 4 weeks to be received.
Managing Director, Mike Dunbar said,
"We are very pleased to announce the discovery of sulphides within the first hole drilled at the Black Hills priority EM and magnetic target. To intersect sulphide mineralisation within the right rocks with the first hole is an excellent result and reinforces our strategy of de-risking the drilling by as many independent targeting methods as possible. It is very encouraging that the EM response from the VTEM has NOT been from a stratigraphic source but rather appears to be from sulphides within a mafic / ultramafic intrusion identified in the northern portion of the Black Hills tenement. The significance of the sulphide mineralisation is yet to be fully understood, however with the samples
ABN 75 644 571 826
• L2, 25 Richardson Street West
Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872
+61 8 9557 6616 •
info@mambaexploration.com.au
• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24
already submitted into the laboratory for analysis and the downhole EM that is planned for this week the significance will be better understood in the next few weeks."
2.5cm
Photo 1: Sulphides (dominant sulphide is Pyrrhotite with trace Chalcopyrite)
from 21BHRC001, 165 to 166m downhole
Cautionary Statement:
Visual estimates of sulphide mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where metal concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. In addition, visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding potential impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations of some mineral commodities such as graphite and many industrial minerals
RC drilling of two more holes is ongoing and expected to be completed in the next few days, with samples to be submitted this week to the laboratory for analysis. Given the pending Christmas period, results are expected to be received in around 4 weeks after sample submission.
In addition to the ongoing drilling, a downhole EM survey team has been secured to survey all completed holes this week.
To better define the magnetic anomaly and to better target the drilling, an ultra-detailed (20m line spaced) drone magnetic survey has also been completed over the priority intrusion. This survey will provide far better detailed magnetic data when compared to the current 200m spaced data.
It is expected once the magnetic data is processed that 3D inversion modelling along with the downhole EM and geological data from the RC drilling when combined will provide improved drill targeting for the next round of follow up drilling.
Table One: Breakdown of Visual Sulphide Intersections from 21BHRC001
