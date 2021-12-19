Mamba Exploration : Sulphides Intersected in First Hole at Black Hills Target

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 December 2021

Sulphides Intersected in First Hole

at Black Hills Priority Target

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Sulphides intersected in the first hole drilled into the Black Hills Priority Target

Multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation identified within a mafic / ultramafic intrusive unit. Includes strong disseminated to net textured sulphides from 163 to 166m downhole

Samples have already been submitted to the laboratory for analysis

Drilling continues with two more holes planned

Ultra-detailed drone magnetic survey completed over intrusion

Downhole EM scheduled to commence this week

Mamba Exploration Limited (ACN 644 571 826) ('Mamba', 'M24' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the discovery of sulphide mineralisation in the first hole (21BHRC001) at the Black Hills priority target. Visual logging has been completed on the first hole and has identified multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation (see below Photo 1, Table One for details and Appendix One for the summary geological log). Samples for the priority portion of the hole have been submitted to the laboratory in Perth for analysis, and results are expected to take around 3 - 4 weeks to be received.

Managing Director, Mike Dunbar said,

"We are very pleased to announce the discovery of sulphides within the first hole drilled at the Black Hills priority EM and magnetic target. To intersect sulphide mineralisation within the right rocks with the first hole is an excellent result and reinforces our strategy of de-risking the drilling by as many independent targeting methods as possible. It is very encouraging that the EM response from the VTEM has NOT been from a stratigraphic source but rather appears to be from sulphides within a mafic / ultramafic intrusion identified in the northern portion of the Black Hills tenement. The significance of the sulphide mineralisation is yet to be fully understood, however with the samples