Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mamba Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M24   AU0000129348

MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED

(M24)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mamba Exploration : Sulphides Intersected in First Hole at Black Hills Target

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 December 2021

Sulphides Intersected in First Hole

at Black Hills Priority Target

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sulphides intersected in the first hole drilled into the Black Hills Priority Target
  • Multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation identified within a mafic / ultramafic intrusive unit. Includes strong disseminated to net textured sulphides from 163 to 166m downhole
  • Samples have already been submitted to the laboratory for analysis
  • Drilling continues with two more holes planned
  • Ultra-detaileddrone magnetic survey completed over intrusion
  • Downhole EM scheduled to commence this week

Mamba Exploration Limited (ACN 644 571 826) ('Mamba', 'M24' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the discovery of sulphide mineralisation in the first hole (21BHRC001) at the Black Hills priority target. Visual logging has been completed on the first hole and has identified multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation (see below Photo 1, Table One for details and Appendix One for the summary geological log). Samples for the priority portion of the hole have been submitted to the laboratory in Perth for analysis, and results are expected to take around 3 - 4 weeks to be received.

Managing Director, Mike Dunbar said,

"We are very pleased to announce the discovery of sulphides within the first hole drilled at the Black Hills priority EM and magnetic target. To intersect sulphide mineralisation within the right rocks with the first hole is an excellent result and reinforces our strategy of de-risking the drilling by as many independent targeting methods as possible. It is very encouraging that the EM response from the VTEM has NOT been from a stratigraphic source but rather appears to be from sulphides within a mafic / ultramafic intrusion identified in the northern portion of the Black Hills tenement. The significance of the sulphide mineralisation is yet to be fully understood, however with the samples

ABN 75 644 571 826

• L2, 25 Richardson Street West

Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872

+61 8 9557 6616 •

info@mambaexploration.com.au

• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24

already submitted into the laboratory for analysis and the downhole EM that is planned for this week the significance will be better understood in the next few weeks."

For personal use only

2.5cm

Photo 1: Sulphides (dominant sulphide is Pyrrhotite with trace Chalcopyrite)

from 21BHRC001, 165 to 166m downhole

Cautionary Statement:

Visual estimates of sulphide mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where metal concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. In addition, visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding potential impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations of some mineral commodities such as graphite and many industrial minerals

RC drilling of two more holes is ongoing and expected to be completed in the next few days, with samples to be submitted this week to the laboratory for analysis. Given the pending Christmas period, results are expected to be received in around 4 weeks after sample submission.

In addition to the ongoing drilling, a downhole EM survey team has been secured to survey all completed holes this week.

ABN 75 644 571 826

• L2, 25 Richardson Street West

Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872

+61 8 9557 6616 •

info@mambaexploration.com.au

• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24

For personal use only

To better define the magnetic anomaly and to better target the drilling, an ultra-detailed (20m line spaced) drone magnetic survey has also been completed over the priority intrusion. This survey will provide far better detailed magnetic data when compared to the current 200m spaced data.

It is expected once the magnetic data is processed that 3D inversion modelling along with the downhole EM and geological data from the RC drilling when combined will provide improved drill targeting for the next round of follow up drilling.

Table One: Breakdown of Visual Sulphide Intersections from 21BHRC001

From

To

Rock Type

Sulphide

Sulphide

Dominant

Secondary

Comments

type

Percentage

Sulphide

Sulphide

85

86

Gabbro Norite

Diss.

2

PYO

-

87

89

Gabbro Norite

Diss.

2

PYO

-

95

96

Gabbro Norite

Diss.

2

PYO

-

96

102

Gabbro Norite

Cloud

<1

PYO (99%)

CPY (1%)

127

128

Gabbro Norite

Trace

1

PYO

-

156

163

Gabbro Norite

Diss.

2

PYO

-

cumulate

textured,

weakly

deformed unit

163

166

Gabbro Norite

Strongly

15-20

PYO

CPY (~1%)

weakly

Diss. to

(~99%)

foliated unit,

net

in part net

textured

textured

sulphides

sulphides

Diss - Disseminated Sulphides, PYO - Pyrrhotite, CPY - Chalcopyrite

ABN 75 644 571 826

• L2, 25 Richardson Street West

Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872

+61 8 9557 6616 •

info@mambaexploration.com.au

• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24

For personal use only

Figure 1: Location of Mamba Exploration's Black Hills project area in relation to

Chalice Mining's Julimar discovery.

Priority Target

Priority Target

Priority Target

Figure 2: Black Hills Tenement - Priority Target (LHS - +10ppb Pt+Pd Anomaly, Centre - Magnetic Image

and Mapped Ultramafic, RHS - EM Conductors and Magnetic Image)

ABN 75 644 571 826

• L2, 25 Richardson Street West

Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872

+61 8 9557 6616 •

info@mambaexploration.com.au

• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24

For personal use only

Figure 3: Drill Hole Locations for the Priority Target at the Black Hills Tenement

Figure 4: Cross Section of 21BHRC001

ABN 75 644 571 826

• L2, 25 Richardson Street West

Perth WA 6005 • PO Box 4 West Perth WA 6872

+61 8 9557 6616 •

info@mambaexploration.com.au

• www.mambaexploration.com.au • ASX: M24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mamba Exploration Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED
05:20pMAMBA EXPLORATION : Sulphides Intersected in First Hole at Black Hills Target
PU
12/13MAMBA EXPLORATION : Application for quotation of securities - M24
PU
12/122,325,003 Ordinary Shares of Mamba Exploration Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
12/12500,000 Options of Mamba Exploration Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
12/06Mamba Exploration Receives Approval for Program of Works at Western Australian Projects..
MT
12/06Mamba Exploration Limited Announces RC Drilling Commencement At Black Hills and Calyeru..
CI
11/23Mamba Exploration Plans Drilling at Black Hills Project; Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/23MAMBA EXPLORATION : Drilling Planned at Black Hills Priority Target
PU
11/23Mamba Exploration Limited Announces Drilling Plans At Black Hills Priority Target
CI
11/22Mamba Exploration Signs Heritage Protection Agreements for Western Australian Projects
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,15 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2021 5,60 M 3,99 M 3,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 8,29 M 8,26 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mamba Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Dunbar Managing Director & Director
Justin Boylson Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Andrew Non-Executive Director
Alan David Stephen Armstrong Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAMBA EXPLORATION LIMITED0.00%8
BHP GROUP-2.43%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247