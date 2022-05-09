Mammoth Energy Services : 1Q 2022 Earnings Presentation Q1 2022

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

1Q 2022 Financial Performance

Infrastructure Revenues(2)

➢ Revenues of $62.3 million, net loss of ~$14.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of ~$9.3 million(1)

➢ The decline in infrastructure revenue is primarily due to a decline in storm activity and lower storm restoration revenue

➢ ~37% of revenue from infrastructure segment

➢ Net debt(1) increased ~50% over past 12 months

➢ Operating cash flow of ~($2.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Consolidated Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

In millions of $

In millions of $

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

Net Debt(1)

In millions of $

$9

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to comparable GAAP measures, please see appendix included at the end of this presentation.

(2) Infrastructure segment revenues exclude aviation and manufacturing.

Diversified Portfolio of Infrastructure Services

Offering services from design to construction of conventional and renewable infrastructure assets Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC)

Transmission ConstructionDistribution ConstructionSubstation Construction

Fiber Optics

Engineering

Aviation Services

Manufacturing

Portfolio Companies - multiple portfolio companies have been operating in this space for several years

AviationEngineering

Infrastructure segment excludes aviation and manufacturing.

T&D Infrastructure

Ownership in Brim Aviation is through a joint venture with Wexford Capital.

Fiber

Manufacturing

Electric Utility Spending Growing

➢ Utilities are investing heavily in the electrical grid driven by:

➢ Grid modernization

➢ Regulation

➢ Fuel Source Switching

➢ System Congestion

➢ Mammoth's service offerings have significant exposure to this long-term trend

T&DOther

Utility Industry Capex $B(1)

$135.6

$143.3

$132.7

$139.3

$120.6

$122.8

$127.1

$103.3

$108.6

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

(1) Data compiled from the Edison Electrical Institute and internal estimates