Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Man Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMG   JE00BJ1DLW90

MAN GROUP LIMITED

(EMG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-05-11 am EDT
211.50 GBX   +1.49%
01:17pRobyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund
RE
12:18pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
04:54aMan Group promotes Robyn Grew to CEO as Luke Ellis to retire
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund

05/11/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* 14 year insider with years on senior executive committee

* Analysts watch for any possible changes in strategy

* Becomes one of the most powerful women in fund management

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) -

There are few jobs Robyn Grew has not mastered at the $145 billion hedge fund Man Group, where money keeps rolling in to a fast-growing business she helped to transform.

Grew, named incoming CEO on Thursday, has held executive positions in compliance, trading, legal and operations over 14 years, as Man has evolved from a disparate group of siloed businesses to a big, technology-driven investment manager.

As she becomes one of the most powerful women in fund management, Grew must apply her insights to a host of challenges from mounting competition, expanding regulations and heightening geopolitical tension.

"There aren't many people who have covered as broad a range of activities as she has. She knows the business inside out," said Jonathan Sorrell, president at New York-based $10 billion Capstone, who worked alongside Grew at Man and previously held her current job as president.

"She'll be comfortable making the big calls that are required," he told Reuters.

The London-listed firm will be led by two women for the first time in its 240-year history by the end of 2023, after long-standing CEO Luke Ellis retires in September and Anne Wade replaces veteran banker John Cryan as chair.

Grew showed her mettle alongside CEO Luke Ellis and predecessor Emmanuel (Manny) Roman in executing a decade of repositioning and growth for the hedge fund, said Dev Sanyal, CEO of Varo Energy, and former Man non-executive director.

That achievement, he said, might mean only tweaks are needed.

"There's a nimble agility to the company today and it's not in need of massive change. Robyn has been an ally of Manny and Luke in creating the success of the company," said Sanyal.

Roman doubled the size of Man's executive committee when he took over from Peter Clarke as CEO in 2013. That committee oversaw a revival plan to recoup falling assets and reverse poor stock performance.

Sanyal credited Grew, a member of the leadership team at the time, for subsequently championing the hedge fund's solutions business, where clients were given opportunities to select investment bets and strategies better suited to their needs rather than investing in a one-size-fits-all portfolio.

The business helped Man turn the tide on years of years of erratic net inflows. Man Group now has over 60% of its assets working this way.

Grew also improved the firm's compliance, he said. "She has never taken a tick-the-box approach. She helped people truly understand what was needed. She took the time and actually helped people become better at their jobs," he said.

Under her guidance, Man executed a further corporate overhaul in 2019, which simplified the company's regulatory capital requirements and laid the foundations for bigger investment in product innovation. She spearheaded its diversity programme and works with several industry-level initiatives.

"Ultimately, she is someone you can always count on," said Sorrell.

Currently based in New York, Grew will relocate to London by the time she takes up her role but Man has flagged that she will continue to spend substantial time in the U.S., where it is focused on building its brand to compete against its rivals there.

While some might view the transatlantic leadership plan as a slight on London's hedge fund scene, others were more optimistic about the role Grew could play in advocating for UK funds in the U.S., where billionaire managers like Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and Pershing Square boss Bill Ackman are household names.

One senior hedge fund source told Reuters her appointment might help the UK asset management industry become more visible to U.S. investors, looking to Europe and Asia much more as the dollar weakens.

"Any CEO of Man Group will spend a decent amount of their time in the States as it is where the majority of the client capital comes from and where a lot of the money is invested from," said Capstone's Sorrell.

Grew lives in New York with her wife, son and "energetic cockapoo," it says on Man's website. But she grew up in Essex, to the east of the UK capital, where she attended a grammar school before reading business law at Coventry University.

Moving to finance, Grew held senior compliance roles at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital and later worked at LIFFE, the futures exchange subsequently named ICE Futures Europe.

She joined Man GLG in 2009 as its chief compliance officer but moved on to work as global head of legal and compliance, chief operating officer, general counsel, group COO and head of ESG and currently works as its president. She'll take up the role of CEO on September 1.

"Well, what a day," said Grew in a LinkedIn video post. (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Sinead Cruise; editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.17% 153.48 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.90% 1.25114 Delayed Quote.4.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.90% 0.741 Delayed Quote.1.25%
CAP-XX LIMITED 1.15% 1.325 Delayed Quote.-64.83%
CNOOC LIMITED -1.08% 12.82 Delayed Quote.29.86%
COUNT LIMITED -1.89% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-22.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.09206 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012177 Delayed Quote.0.73%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.83% 607.5 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
MAN GROUP LIMITED 1.49% 211.5 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.09% 0.62999 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.15% 33.8 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -0.64% 74.86 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
All news about MAN GROUP LIMITED
01:17pRobyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund
RE
12:18pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike
DJ
04:54aMan Group promotes Robyn Grew to CEO as Luke Ellis to retire
AN
04:46aAsos targets cut; Jefferies ups Diploma to buy
AN
03:04aMan Group CEO Retires; President to Take Over
MT
02:50aMan Group CEO Luke Ellis to retire, Robyn Grew to take charge
RE
05/09Amundi, HSBC Asset Management Push Japan's J-Power to Set Emission Reduction Targets
MT
05/08Amundi, HSBC Asset file joint climate resolution at J-Power again
RE
05/05Transcript : Man Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05Man Group Limited Provides an Update on Final Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 090 M - -
Net income 2023 248 M - -
Net cash 2023 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 6,14%
Capitalization 3 076 M 3 076 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 655
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Man Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,63 $
Average target price 3,32 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michelle Robyn Grew President
Antoine Forterre Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
John Cryan Chairman
Robert Edward Furdak Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAN GROUP LIMITED-2.48%3 076
BLACKSTONE INC.10.03%58 308
KKR & CO. INC.5.95%42 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.38%16 867
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION19.26%14 852
AMUNDI12.64%13 272
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer