FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Mondi plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 11/03/2024 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” YES / NO / N/A

Offeree: Smith (DS) plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:



EUR 0.22 ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,121,616 0.48 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:



1,428,778 0.32 1,063,281 0.24 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,142,141 0.26



TOTAL: 4,692,535 1.06 1,063,281 0.24

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale



Number of securities Price per unit EUR 0.22 ordinary Purchase 160,233 13.481 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 400 13.319 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 6,317 13.344 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a long position 741 13.415 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 97 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2,417 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3,777 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2,006 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 49,513 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 77,344 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,310 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 32,335 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 50,509 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 15,682 13.481 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 47 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,176 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,838 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 31 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 768 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,200 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 6,461 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 34 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 845 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,320 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 36 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 912 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,426 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 35 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 880 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,376 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 5,641 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 192 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 4,758 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 7,433 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 20 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 505 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 790 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 1,008 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 73,572 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 830 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 473 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 27 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 676 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1,056 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 208 13.481 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 17 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 441 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 690 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 16 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 415 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 648 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a short position 19,386 13.365 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 350 13.495 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 8,667 13.341 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 13,538 13.396 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 673 13.319 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 47,473 13.481 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None





(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES





Date of disclosure: 12/03/2024 Contact name: Mackenzie Terry Telephone number: +442071441555

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Mackenzie Terry Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: MONDI PLC

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 541,541.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 353,353.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 9,009.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 7,007.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 5,005.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 4,004.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 10,010.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 10,010.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 96,096.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 52,052.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 13,013.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 8,008.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 27,027.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Purchased 6,006.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.