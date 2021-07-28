Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Man Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMG   JE00BJ1DLW90

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/28 04:48:17 am
196.325 GBX   +2.55%
09:36aBillions of lockdown savings funnelled to funds
RE
08:05aLondon Shares to Open Broadly Flat After Asia, US Losses
DJ
08:01aMAN : H1 Profit Soars Amid Record Funds Under Management
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Billions of lockdown savings funnelled to funds

07/28/2021 | 09:36am BST
(Reuters) - Asset managers St James's Place, Rathbone and Man Group saw billions of pounds in inflows during the first half of the year, as household savings jumped during COVID-19 lockdowns, their results showed on Wednesday.

Wealth managers have seen their fortunes turn around drastically as stimulus cheques and vaccinations reassured investors about the economic outlook following the first few months of last year when clients pulled out money.

St. James's Place (SJP) expects gross inflows to grow 20% in the second half of 2021, the money manager said, after attracting 5.5 billion pounds ($7.64 billion) in net inflows in the first half.

Improving confidence and an increase in household savings rates have helped attract 9.2 billion pounds of gross inflows, SJP's chief executive Andrew Croft said in a statement.

Funds under management at SJP, which provides advice on investment and retirement planning, swelled to 143.8 billion pounds at end-June from 129.3 billion pounds in December.

Rathbone Brothers increased its interim dividend by 8% to 27 pence, following an 8.2% jump in total funds under management and administration to 59.2 billion pounds.

"Investment markets improved in the first half of 2021 as sentiment began to look beyond the pandemic," Rathbone Brothers Chief Executive Paul Stockton said in a separate statement.

Shares in St. James's Place (SJP) jumped 5.4% to the top of the FTSE 100, while hedge fund Man Group and Rathbone were up 2% and 1%, respectively, by 0809 GMT.

SJP reinstated its interim dividend and set an 11.55 pence a share payout.

Man Group raised its interim dividend by 14% to 5.6 cents per share and announced a $100 million share buyback plan as its funds under management rose to a record of $135.3 billion from $123.6 billion.

The company added that clients were interested in particular in alternative strategies, which typically aims to provide diversification.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by John O'Donnell and Carolyn Cohn)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN GROUP PLC 2.64% 196.45 Delayed Quote.38.73%
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC 1.48% 1914 Delayed Quote.22.47%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 6.43% 1604 Delayed Quote.33.04%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 304 M - 940 M
Net income 2021 306 M - 221 M
Net cash 2021 392 M - 283 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 3 724 M 3 724 M 2 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 444
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,66 $
Average target price 2,87 $
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Cryan Chairman
Sandy Campbell Rattray Chief Investment Officer
Richard David Antony Berliand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC38.73%3 724
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.22%81 623
KKR & CO. INC.53.94%35 971
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.22%21 793
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.49.20%21 512
AMUNDI15.19%18 361