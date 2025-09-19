UBS has upgraded the stock to buy (from neutral), raising its target price to GBX 194 (from GBX 170). This new TP implies 17% upside potential for the stock.
AHL has posted impressive figures over the past two months, which should lead to EPS consensus upgrades in the coming weeks, UBS says.
Man Group: UBS upgrades stock
Published on 09/19/2025 at 05:50 am EDT
