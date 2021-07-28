Man : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

Strong investment performance drives growth and profits

28 July 2021

Key points

Record high funds under management (FUM) 1 of $135.3 billion (31 December 2020: $123.6 billion) Positive investment performance of $9.5 billion (H1 2020: negative $5.4 billion) Net inflows of $1.2 billion (H1 2020: net outflows $1.2 billion) Positive FX translation and other movements of $1.0 billion (H1 2020: negative $2.8 billion)

of $135.3 billion (31 December 2020: $123.6 billion) Core earnings per share (EPS) 1 increased by 246% to 18.7 cents (H1 2020: 5.4 cents) Core management fee EPS 1 increased by 51% to 7.4 cents (H1 2020: 4.9 cents) Performance fee EPS of 11.3 cents (H1 2020: 0.5 cents)

increased by 246% to 18.7 cents (H1 2020: 5.4 cents) Statutory EPS increased to 15.8 cents (H1 2020: 2.6 cents) and statutory profit before tax increased to $280 million (H1 2020: $55 million)

Run rate core net management fees 1 of $886 million at 30 June 2021 (H1 2020: $698 million)

of $886 million at 30 June 2021 (H1 2020: $698 million) Intention to repurchase an additional $100 million of shares. $99 million of the $100 million share buyback announced in September 2020 was complete at 27 July 2021

Interim dividend increased by 14% to 5.6 cents per share (H1 2020: 4.9 cents per share)

Net financial assets1 of $632 million (31 December 2020: $716 million)

Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said:

'The first half was a period of excellent growth for Man Group as we reached record funds under management, continued a trend of positive net inflows, and grew management fee profit by 51% and total profit per share by 246%. This growth was predominantly driven by strong investment performance for our clients, resulting in both material performance fees from our quantitative strategies and a significant uplift in management fees.'

'The firm's momentum continues as we enter the second half, supported by strong performance fee optionality, a high level of client engagement and a strong sales pipeline. We remain focused on investing in our talent and technology, which are the foundations of the firm and cement our sustainable competitive advantage.'

