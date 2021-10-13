Man : Trading statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

Strong net inflows drive record funds under management
13 October 2021
Key points
-
Funds under management (FUM) of $139.5 billion at 30 September 2021 (30 June 2021: $135.3 billion)
-
Net inflows of $5.3 billion
-
Positive investment performance of $0.4 billion
-
Negative FX and other impacts of $1.5 billion
-
At 12 October 2021 we had completed $62 million of the $100 million share buyback announced in July 2021
Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said:
"We are pleased to report a further increase in funds under management in the third quarter, reaching a new peak of $139.5 billion driven by very strong net inflows of $5.3 billion and solid investment performance for our clients.
Looking forward, we see positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across our systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies.
We continue to invest in our talent and technology, which underpin our growth and ability to deliver superior risk-adjusted investment performance for our clients and generate value for our shareholders."
