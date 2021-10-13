Log in
    EMG   JE00BJ1DLW90

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
  Report
Man : Trading statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Strong net inflows drive record funds under management

13 October 2021

Key points

  • Funds under management (FUM) of $139.5 billion at 30 September 2021 (30 June 2021: $135.3 billion)
    • Net inflows of $5.3 billion
    • Positive investment performance of $0.4 billion
    • Negative FX and other impacts of $1.5 billion
  • At 12 October 2021 we had completed $62 million of the $100 million share buyback announced in July 2021

Luke Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said:

"We are pleased to report a further increase in funds under management in the third quarter, reaching a new peak of $139.5 billion driven by very strong net inflows of $5.3 billion and solid investment performance for our clients.

Looking forward, we see positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter, with a high level of client engagement on a number of larger institutional mandates across our systematic long-only and multi-manager strategies.

We continue to invest in our talent and technology, which underpin our growth and ability to deliver superior risk-adjusted investment performance for our clients and generate value for our shareholders."

Disclaimer

MAN Group plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
