Man Group plc

MAN GROUP PLC

(EMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:25 am
165.45 GBX   +0.46%
02:48aMAN  : Fund manager Man Group expects clients to invest more in coming quarters
RE
02:20aMAN  : Funds Under Management Climb 3% in Q1
MT
02:15aMAN  : Trading statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2021
PU
Man : Fund manager Man Group expects clients to invest more in coming quarters

04/16/2021 | 02:48am EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday it expects its customers to put more money into various funds in the coming quarters, encouraged by broad upbeat sentiment in the markets.

The company's funds under management climbed to $127 billion by the end of March from $123.6 billion at Dec. 31.

"This reflects both investment gains for our clients and continuing net inflows and underscores the strength of our business model," Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said.

The company last month raised its dividend for 2020 in light of a recovery in the second half of the year, even as its overall core earnings dropped.

Man Group, which provides long-only, alternative and private markets products, reported inflows of $0.8 billion in its alternate strategies, which are investments that do not fall into one of the conventional categories.

But its long-only strategies, which have been hit by pandemic-led uncertainty, saw outflows of $0.2 billion. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 104 M - -
Net income 2021 252 M - -
Net cash 2021 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 3 245 M 3 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 469
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,41 $
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Cryan Chairman
Richard David Antony Berliand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Mary Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC19.89%3 246
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.22.90%51 773
KKR & CO. INC.31.17%30 624
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.72%23 790
AMUNDI11.00%17 744
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.19.09%15 041
