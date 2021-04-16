Man : Fund manager Man Group expects clients to invest more in coming quarters

April 16 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group
said on Friday it expects its customers to put more
money into various funds in the coming quarters, encouraged by
broad upbeat sentiment in the markets.
The company's funds under management climbed to $127 billion
by the end of March from $123.6 billion at Dec. 31.
"This reflects both investment gains for our clients and
continuing net inflows and underscores the strength of our
business model," Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said.
The company last month raised its dividend for 2020 in light
of a recovery in the second half of the year, even as its
overall core earnings dropped.
Man Group, which provides long-only, alternative and private
markets products, reported inflows of $0.8 billion in its
alternate strategies, which are investments that do not fall
into one of the conventional categories.
But its long-only strategies, which have been hit by
pandemic-led uncertainty, saw outflows of $0.2 billion.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)