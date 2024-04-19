Man Group plc is a United Kingdom-based technology-empowered active investment management company. The Company is focused on delivering performance and client portfolio solutions by deploying the latest technology across its business. It provides long-only, alternative and private market products on a single and multi-manager basis. It develops bespoke solutions and fund of hedge fund services which utilize the Companyâs advanced technology, infrastructure and expertise. Its technology platform facilitates alpha generation, portfolio management, trade execution, operations, compliance, risk management and accounting, as well as providing firm-wide end user collaboration tools. Its platform is built to handle scale, complexity and customization. The Company offers its investors tailored investment programs, illustrating its commitment. The Company operates its investment management businesses through its investment managers, namely Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man GPM and Man Varagon.

