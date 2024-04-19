Man Group PLC - London-based active investment manager focused on private markets - Assets under management on March 31 are USD175.7 billion, up 4.9% from USD167.5 billion on December 31. Man Group suffers USD1.6 billion in net outflows in the first quarter of 2024, but records a positive investment performance of USD9.8 billion to create the rise in AuM. Alternative strategies see USD3.2 billion in net outflows in the recent quarter, balanced by net inflows of USD1.6 billion into Long-only strategies.
Current stock price: 254.99 pence, down 5.1% in London early Friday
12-month change: up 23%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
