Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAN SE    MAN   DE0005937007

MAN SE

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAN SE: TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
MAN SE: TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020

17-Sep-2020 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020
 
Munich, 17 September 2020 - Today, the Executive Board of TRATON SE has informed the Executive Board of MAN SE that TRATON SE has decided not to execute the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE, announced on 28 February 2020, in 2020. For the time being, MAN SE shall focus on its tasks from the realignment announced on 11 September 2020 and the handling of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. The full corporate integration of MAN SE into TRATON SE shall be pursued further in 2021.
 

Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 20 43
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu
MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München, Deutschland
www.corporate.man.eu




 

17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 360 98-572
E-mail: investor.relations@man.eu
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu
ISIN: DE0005937007, DE0005937031
WKN: 593700, 593703
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133339

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1133339  17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAN SE
02:40pMAN SE : TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the..
EQ
09/11German truck maker MAN to cut up to 9,500 jobs to become profitable
RE
09/11MAN SE : Executive Boards of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE resolve on key terms ..
EQ
09/01VOLKSWAGEN : New Head of Communications for MAN Truck & Bus
AQ
08/28Siemens Energy to close sites after spin-off - source
RE
08/20Stuttgart prosecutor drops market manipulation charges against Volkswagen cha..
RE
08/03MAN : publishes figures for the first half of 2020; Sales revenue and operating ..
AQ
08/03MAN : publishes figures for the first half of 2020
PU
07/30HERBERT DIESS : VW says CEO Diess enjoys full backing from supervisory board
RE
07/29MAN SE : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 826 M 18 716 M 18 716 M
Net income 2020 475 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2020 993 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 5,90%
Capitalization 7 646 M 9 056 M 9 042 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 39 668
Free-Float 9,23%
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,00 €
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Tostmann Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Schenk Head-Finance
Martin Rabe Head-Human Resources & Information Technology
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE20.37%9 056
AB VOLVO9.31%39 835
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED20.22%7 196
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.10.79%6 912
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.78.09%3 914
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT34.70%3 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group