MAN SE

MAN SE

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAN Terminates Job-Security Agreements in Germany, Austria

09/29/2020 | 06:42am EDT

By Kim Richters

MAN SE said Tuesday that its MAN Truck & Bus business is terminating job-security and site-continuation agreements in Germany and Austria ahead of talks with employee representatives about planned restructuring.

The German company, which is owned by Traton SE, said it is terminating the agreements within the stipulated period as of Sept. 30.

If the company and the representatives don't reach an agreement by the end of 2020, the agreements are to expire according to their terms. However, they may be reinstated, MAN said.

"This termination also affects benefits beyond the collective bargaining agreement scale which also relate to this agreement," the company said.

MAN said earlier in September that it plans to cut up to 9,500 jobs--or a quarter of its workforce--at MAN Truck & Bus business in Germany, Austria and other countries.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN SE 1.65% 39.95 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
TRATON SE -1.23% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.14% 137.9 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 826 M 18 490 M 18 490 M
Net income 2020 475 M 555 M 555 M
Net Debt 2020 993 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 7,81%
Capitalization 5 779 M 6 736 M 6 752 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 39 668
Free-Float 9,23%
Chart MAN SE
Duration : Period :
MAN SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,00 €
Last Close Price 39,30 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Tostmann Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Schenk Head-Finance
Martin Rabe Head-Human Resources & Information Technology
Erich Schwarz Member-Supervisory Board
Angelika Pohlenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN SE-9.03%6 736
AB VOLVO12.14%39 458
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED15.28%6 826
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.3.11%6 487
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT31.81%3 369
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.43.82%3 188
