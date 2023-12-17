255,000 Common Shares of Mansa Exploration Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023.

255,000 Common Shares of Mansa Exploration Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 17-DEC-2020 to 17-DEC-2023.



Details:

Under the escrow agreement 10% of the number of Escrow Shares held there under will be released on the date that the Common Shares are listed and posted for trading on the Exchange, and an additional 15% of the number of securities will be released on each of the dates which are 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months respectively from such date.