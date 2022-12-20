Advanced search
    MNG   MA0000011058

MANAGEM S.A.

(MNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
2328.00 MAD   -0.09%
Mng : Listing suspension
PU
11/30Sam bankman-fried says ftx had a massive failure of risk managem…
RE
Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
MNG : Listing suspension

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
ENR.GOFIM.669.1

Date: 20/12/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-147

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Suspension of stock market listing

Involved Instrument(s)

MANAGEM

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Listing suspension of "MANAGEM" securities

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29thChaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.3.23;

- UNIQUE ARTICLE

At the request of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), the listing of MANAGEM equity securities is suspended as of 20/12/2022 waiting for publication of important information.

1

Disclaimer

Managem SA published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 879 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2022 1 382 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2022 3 363 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 23 260 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart MANAGEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Managem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANAGEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 328,00 MAD
Average target price 2 529,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imad Toumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mouna Mahfoud Chief Financial Officer
Youssef el Hajjam Chief Operations Officer-Morocco
Frédéric Bernard Tona Independent Director
Bassim Jaï Hokimi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANAGEM S.A.48.28%2 215
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.15%156 214
RIO TINTO PLC14.66%113 764
GLENCORE PLC43.17%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.22%46 005
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%41 353