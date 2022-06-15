Log in
    MNG   MA0000011058

MANAGEM S.A.

(MNG)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
2279.00 MAD   +0.40%
2279.00 MAD   +0.40%
09:43aMNG : Payment of dividend
PU
06/02France's Renault Signs Supply Deal For Low-carbon Cobalt Sulfate From Morocco
MT
06/01MANAGEM S A : Renault Group and Managem Group sign an agreement for a sustainable supply of Moroccan Cobalt.
PU
MNG : Payment of dividend

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 15/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-063

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

MANAGEM

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "MANAGEM"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "MANAGEM" general meeting held on 03/06/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "MANAGEM" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

MNG

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

20,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

20,00

Ex-dividend date

22/06/2022

Dividend Payment date

01/07/2022

Centralising agent

Attijariwafa Bank

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 15/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Managem SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 879 M 979 M 979 M
Net income 2022 1 382 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 3 363 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 22 770 M 2 257 M 2 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 279,00 MAD
Average target price 2 529,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imad Toumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mouna Mahfoud Executive Director-Finance
Frédéric Bernard Tona Independent Director
Bassim Jaï Hokimi Director
Hassan Ouriagli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANAGEM S.A.45.16%2 257
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.65%154 338
RIO TINTO PLC13.80%111 718
GLENCORE PLC28.67%75 723
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.44%50 415
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.77%38 046