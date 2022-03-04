Managem S A : Ordinary bond issue - prospectus summary

P R O S P E C T U S S U M M A R Y ORDINARY BOND ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF MAD 500,000,000 Ceiling MAD 500,000,000 Maximum number of securities 5,000 bonds Nominal value MAD 100,000 Maturity 7 years Fixed, based on the 7-year rate determined according to the reference rate curve of the Treasury bill Face interest rate primary market on February 8, 2022, i.e. 2.22%, plus a risk premium of 100 bps, i.e. a face rate of 3.22% Risk premium 100 bps Principal repayment In fine Repayment guarantee None Allocation method Prorated Tradability of securities Over-the-counter(off-market) exclusively between qualified investors of Moroccan law listed in the securities note Subscription period: from March 9 to 11, 2022, inclusive Subscription to these bonds is strictly reserved to qualified investors of Moroccan Law listed in the securities note Advisory BodyPlacement Agent Attijari Finances Corp. APPROVAL OF THE MOROCCAN CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY (AMMC) In accordance with the provisions of the AMMC Circular, issued pursuant to Article 5 of Dahir No. 1-12-55 of December 28, 2012, promulgating Law No. 44-12 relating to Public Offering and to information required from Corporate Entities and Organizations making Public Offering, the prospectus was approved by the AMMC on March 1st, 2022 under reference No. VI/EM/002/2022. This securities note constitutes only a part of the AMMC-approved prospectus. The latter is composed of the following documents: This Securities Note;

Managem's reference document registered by the AMMC on December 6, 2021 under reference No EN/EM/031/2021.

DISCLAIMER The Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC) approved on March 1st, 2022, a prospectus relating to Managem's bond issue. The AMMC-approved prospectus is available at any time at Managem's registered office, on its website (http://www.managemgroup.com/medias/communiques-et-publications-0) and from the financial advisor. It is also available within a maximum of 48 hours from the order-collecting institutions. The prospectus is available to the public on the AMMC website www.ammc.ma, on the Casablanca Stock Exchange headquarters and website http://www.casablanca-bourse.com/. This summary has been translated by LISSANIAT under the joint responsibility of the said translator and Managem. In the event of any discrepancy between the contents of this summary and the AMMC-approved prospectus, only the approved prospectus shall prevail. 2

PART I: PRESENTATION OF THE OPERATION O BJECTIVES OF THE OPERATION The company Managem S.A. wishes to carry out a bond issue of a maximum amount of one billion five hundred million dirhams (MAD 500,000,000), in order to: Diversify the financing sources.

Support Managem's development program. S TRUCTURE OF THE OFFER This operation concerns a maximum amount of MAD 500,000,000 according to the following characteristics: A maximum number of securities to be issued amounting to 5,000 bonds;

A nominal value of MAD 100,000

A 7-year maturity;

A fixed rate;

A repayment in fine of the principal. The total amount auctioned should in no case exceed MAD 500,000,000. The amount of the operation will be limited to the subscriptions actually received. F INANCIAL INSTRUMENTS OFFERED The bond issue's characteristics are as follows: Nature of securities Unlisted ordinary bonds, entirely dematerialized by book entry with authorized financial intermediaries and admitted to the operations of the Central Custodian (Maroclear) Legal form Bearer bond Tranche ceiling MAD 500,000,000 Maximum number of securities to be issued 5,000 bonds Initial nominal value MAD 100,000 Issue price 100%, i.e. MAD 100,000 Loan maturity 7 years Subscription period From March 9 to March 11, 2022 Dividend date March 18, 2022 Allocation method Prorated Face interest rate Fixed rate The Nominal Interest Rate is determined by reference to the rate calculated based on the Treasury Bill primary yield curve as of February 8, 2022 for a 7-year maturity, i.e. 2.22%, plus a risk premium of 100 basis points, i.e. 3.22%. The 7-year Treasury Bill rate is determined by the linear interpolation method using the two points surrounding the full 7-year maturity (actuarial basis). 3

Risk premium 100 bps Interests Interest will be paid annually on the anniversary date of the loan's dividend date, i.e. March 18, 2022 of each year. Payment will be made on the same day or on the first business day following March 18 if this is not a business day. Interest on the bonds will cease to accrue from the date on which the principal is fully repaid by Managem. No deferral of interest will be possible in connection with this operation. Interest will be calculated in accordance with the following formula: [Nominal x Face interest rate]. Principal repayment Repayment in fine of the principal. In the event of a merger, demerger or partial transfer of assets of Managem occurring during the loan term and resulting in the transfer of all assets and liabilities to a separate legal entity, the rights and obligations under the ordinary bonds will automatically be transferred to the legal entity substituted for Managem's rights and obligations. Early repayment Managem refrains from proceeding to the early repayment of the bonds covered by this securities note. Bond redemption Managem reserves the right to repurchase bonds on the secondary market, provided that legal and regulatory provisions so permit, such repurchases being without consequence for a subscriber wishing to keep their securities until normal maturity and without affecting the normal repayment schedule. Bonds redeemed will be cancelled. If the total amount of securities tendered for redemption exceeds the amount tendered by the issuer, the redemption of the securities will be made on a prorated basis. In the event of redemption, the Issuer shall notify the AMMC and the representative of the bondholders' pool of the bonds being redeemed. Tradability of securities Tradable over-the-counter. The bonds covered by this issue may be traded only among the qualified investors listed in this securities note. Each qualified investor holding the bonds in this securities note undertakes to transfer the bonds only to the qualified investors listed in this securities note. Therefore, the account holders must not accept any instructions for the settlement and delivery of the bonds of this securities note from investors other than the qualified investors listed in this securities note. Assimilation clauses The bonds issued by Managem shall not be assimilated to the securities of a previous issue. In the event that Managem subsequently issues new securities with rights identical in all respects to those of this issue, it may, without requiring the consent of the holders, provided that the issue contracts so provide, assimilate all the securities of the successive issues, thereby unifying all the operations relating to their management and trading. Loan rank The Bonds issued by Managem and the interest thereon constitute direct, general, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer, ranking pari passu among themselves with all other present or future unsecured liabilities of the Issuer. Repayment guarantee This issue is not covered by any specific guarantee. Rating This issue is not subject to a rating request. Representation of the bondholders' pool The Board of Directors, held on September 23, 2021, appointed the Firm MOUTTAKI PARTNERS represented by Mr. Mouttaki Karim as provisional proxy. This decision will take effect as from the opening of the subscription period. 4