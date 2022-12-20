RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company
Managem said on Tuesday it bought the assets of
Canada's Iamgold assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea,
known as Bamouk, for a total cost of $282 million.
The total resource portfolio of the Bamouk assets exceeds 5
million ounces of gold, Managem said in a statement.
Casablanca-listed Managem, which operates in six African
countries, is controlled by the royal family holding company Al
Mada.
Managem reported a revenue of 7.376 billion dirhams ($ 700
mln) in the first nine months this year, up 45%, on the back of
higher precious and base metal prices.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)