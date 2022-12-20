Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Managem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNG   MA0000011058

MANAGEM S.A.

(MNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
2328.00 MAD   -0.09%
09:39aMorocco's Managem acquires Canada’s Iamgold assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea
RE
08:50aManagem S A : - The acquisition of the Bambouk assets in Ouest Africa
PU
05:57aMng : Listing suspension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morocco's Managem acquires Canadas Iamgold assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea

12/20/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RABAT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem said on Tuesday it bought the assets of Canada's Iamgold assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea, known as Bamouk, for a total cost of $282 million.

The total resource portfolio of the Bamouk assets exceeds 5 million ounces of gold, Managem said in a statement.

Casablanca-listed Managem, which operates in six African countries, is controlled by the royal family holding company Al Mada. Managem reported a revenue of 7.376 billion dirhams ($ 700 mln) in the first nine months this year, up 45%, on the back of higher precious and base metal prices. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-37.10%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 20.40% 3.03 Delayed Quote.-36.55%
MANAGEM S.A. -0.09% 2328 End-of-day quote.48.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 879 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2022 1 382 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2022 3 363 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 23 260 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart MANAGEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Managem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANAGEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 328,00 MAD
Average target price 2 529,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imad Toumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mouna Mahfoud Chief Financial Officer
Youssef el Hajjam Chief Operations Officer-Morocco
Frédéric Bernard Tona Independent Director
Bassim Jaï Hokimi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANAGEM S.A.48.28%2 215
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.15%156 214
RIO TINTO PLC14.66%113 764
GLENCORE PLC43.17%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.22%46 005
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%41 353