  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Managem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNG   MA0000011058

MANAGEM S.A.

(MNG)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
2250.00 MAD   +3.07%
05:08pSam bankman-fried says ftx had a massive failure of risk managem…
RE
10/10Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
09/29Managem S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS FTX HAD A MASSIVE FAILURE OF RISK MANAGEM…

11/30/2022 | 05:08pm EST
SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS FTX HAD A MASSIVE FAILURE OF RISK MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT


Financials
Sales 2022 9 879 M 922 M 922 M
Net income 2022 1 382 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 3 363 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 22 480 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart MANAGEM S.A.
Managem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MANAGEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 250,00 MAD
Average target price 2 529,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imad Toumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mouna Mahfoud Chief Financial Officer
Youssef el Hajjam Chief Operations Officer-Morocco
Frédéric Bernard Tona Independent Director
Bassim Jaï Hokimi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANAGEM S.A.43.31%2 036
BHP GROUP LIMITED36.58%151 832
RIO TINTO PLC13.72%109 912
GLENCORE PLC46.90%87 258
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.07%47 818
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%42 503