May 18, 2024 at 08:40 am EDT

Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 4,324.93 million compared to INR 4,829.94 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,336.97 million compared to INR 4,844.21 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 50.86 million compared to INR 88.66 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.78 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.78 compared to INR 1.35 a year ago.