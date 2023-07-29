Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited is an India-based prominent manufacturer and exporter of coated metal products and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. The Company manufactures color-coated galvanized steel and plain galvanized steel, in coil and sheet forms. All value-added steel products are manufactured in the Companyâs facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Galvanized and color-coated steel products are used in various applications for construction, automotive, appliances and general engineering industries. The Company does color coating on various substrate metals, including Galvanized Steel, Galvalume and Aluminum. It offers coils in addition to pre-cut metal sheets to its customers with precise dimensional tolerances, in the form of multiple roofing profiles, and as well as plain sheets. The various profiles and sheets offered by the Company are Trapezoidal HI-Rib Profile-1000, Trapezoidal HI-Rib Profile-1050, Circular Profile, Tiled Roof Profile and Plain Sheet.