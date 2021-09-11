General Announcement::Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Ref: Sec/SE/227/2021-2022

September 11,2021

Singapore Exchange

Securities Market Control

Securities & Market Data, Operations

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

#06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2,

Singapore 138589

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Declaration of Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting

We are enclosing herewith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 10,2021 along with Scrutinizers Report in this regard.

Request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Manappuram Finance Limited