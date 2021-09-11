General Announcement::Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Ref: Sec/SE/227/2021-2022
September 11,2021
Singapore Exchange
Securities Market Control
Securities & Market Data, Operations
11 North Buona Vista Drive,
#06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2,
Singapore 138589
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Declaration of Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting
We are enclosing herewith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 10,2021 along with Scrutinizers Report in this regard.
Request you to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
For Manappuram Finance Limited
Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R
DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d 23761b1c13f03d66989437cb6348bc1a592cc8 7, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R
Date: 2021.09.11 14:10:12 +05'30'
Manojkumar V.R
Company Secretary
Ph:+91 9946239999
