    531213   INE522D01027

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

(531213)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

General Announcement::Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company

09/11/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Ref: Sec/SE/227/2021-2022

September 11,2021

Singapore Exchange

Securities Market Control

Securities & Market Data, Operations

11 North Buona Vista Drive,

#06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2,

Singapore 138589

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Declaration of Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting

We are enclosing herewith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 10,2021 along with Scrutinizers Report in this regard.

Request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Manappuram Finance Limited

MANOJKUM AR V R

Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d 23761b1c13f03d66989437cb6348bc1a592cc8 7, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R

Date: 2021.09.11 14:10:12 +05'30'

Manojkumar V.R

Company Secretary

Ph:+91 9946239999

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manappuram Finance Limited published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 10:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 44 033 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2022 18 174 M 247 M 247 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 140 B 1 900 M 1 900 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 30 522
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Manappuram Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 165,00 INR
Average target price 207,57 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vazhappully P. Nandakumar CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director & MD
Bindhu A. L. Chief Financial Officer
Jagdish Radhey Mohan Capoor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
V. R. Manoj Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Valiparambil R. Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED-0.45%1 900
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED40.27%60 810
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL36.33%26 958
ORIX CORPORATION36.32%23 675
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED27.12%8 401
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED80.20%8 366