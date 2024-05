Manappuram Finance Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company (NBFC). The Company provides credit services to people belonging to the lower socio-economic classes, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas of India. Its segments include Gold loan and others, and Micro Finance. The Company offers a range of retail credit products and financial services. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio encompassing retail, microfinance, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and commercial customers. Its products include online gold loan, gold loan, business loan, personal loan(secured), doorstep gold loan, forex and money transfer, vehicle loan, digital personal loan, micro home finance, other loans, other services, restaurant finance, loan to food industry and small-scale industries finance. It is engaged in providing microfinance industry (MFI) loans, such as income generating program (IGP) loan; product loan; micro, small and medium enterprises loan, and gold loan.

Sector Consumer Lending