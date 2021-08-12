Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

PRESS RELEASE DATED 10 August 2021

MANAPPURAM'S Q1 NET PROFIT UP 18.7% AT RS. 437 CRORE

Declares interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share.

Valapad (Thrissur): Manappuram Finance Ltd. reported consolidated net profit of ₹ 436.85 crore in its first quarter results, an increase of 18.72 per cent over ₹ 367.97 crore recorded in the year ago quarter. Net profit in the quarter for the standalone entity (which excludes subsidiaries) is reported at ₹ 425.21 crore. Consolidated profits are lower by 6.7 per cent in comparison to the preceding quarter ending March 2021.

Total consolidated operating income during the quarter stood at ₹ 1,563.30 crore, an increase of 3.36 per cent against ₹ 1,512.53 crore reported in the year ago quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) declined by 2.33 per cent to ₹ 24,755.99 crore, from ₹ 25,345.83 crore reported a year ago.

The company's Gold loan portfolio posted a 6.75 per cent decline to ₹ 16,539.51 crore from ₹ 17,736.79 crore in the year ago quarter. The aggregate gold loans disbursed during the quarter amounted to ₹ 35,419.36 crore while the number of live gold loan customers stood at 24.1 lakhs as on June 30, 2021.

Sharing the results with the media, Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said, "We maintained our profitability in a challenging quarter that bore the brunt of the second wave when many of our branches suffered disruption due to local lockdowns. However, with the strong economic recovery now underway, we expect that the business volumes will regain growth momentum."

The company's microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance Ltd. closed the quarter with an AUM of ₹ 6,052.60 crore, a growth of 20.13 per cent over ₹ 5,038.31 crore recorded in the year ago quarter. With

24.2 lakh customers and 1,144 branches across 24 states/UTs, Asirvad Microfinance is now India's fourth largest NBFC-MFI.

The company's home loans subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Ltd., reported an AUM of ₹ 668.19 crore (Q1 FY 2021 - ₹ 627.33 crore) while its Vehicles & Equipment Finance division ended the quarter with an AUM of Rs. 1,044.79 crore (Q1 FY 2021 - Rs. 1,270.29 crore). The company's non-gold loan businesses now account for a 33 per cent share of its consolidated AUM.

Average borrowing costs for the standalone entity went down during the quarter by 78 basis points to

8.61 per cent as compared to the year ago quarter. Gross NPA stood at 1.97 per cent with Net NPA reported at 1.62 per cent. The company's consolidated net worth stood at ₹ 7,662.38 crore as of June 30, 2021. The book value per share stood at ₹ 90.53 and its capital adequacy ratio (for the standalone entity) was at 34.42 per cent. On a consolidated basis, the total borrowings of the company stood at ₹ 19,757.88 crore while the total number of live customers stood at 49.57 lakhs as on June 30, 2021.

