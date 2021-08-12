Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

MANAPPURAM'S Q1 NET PROFIT UP 18.7% AT RS. 437 CRORE
Declares interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 per share.
Valapad (Thrissur): Manappuram Finance Ltd. reported consolidated net profit of ₹ 436.85 crore in its first quarter results, an increase of 18.72 per cent over ₹ 367.97 crore recorded in the year ago quarter. Net profit in the quarter for the standalone entity (which excludes subsidiaries) is reported at ₹ 425.21 crore. Consolidated profits are lower by 6.7 per cent in comparison to the preceding quarter ending March 2021.
Total consolidated operating income during the quarter stood at ₹ 1,563.30 crore, an increase of 3.36 per cent against ₹ 1,512.53 crore reported in the year ago quarter. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) declined by 2.33 per cent to ₹ 24,755.99 crore, from ₹ 25,345.83 crore reported a year ago.
The company's Gold loan portfolio posted a 6.75 per cent decline to ₹ 16,539.51 crore from ₹ 17,736.79 crore in the year ago quarter. The aggregate gold loans disbursed during the quarter amounted to ₹ 35,419.36 crore while the number of live gold loan customers stood at 24.1 lakhs as on June 30, 2021.
Sharing the results with the media, Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said, "We maintained our profitability in a challenging quarter that bore the brunt of the second wave when many of our branches suffered disruption due to local lockdowns. However, with the strong economic recovery now underway, we expect that the business volumes will regain growth momentum."
The company's microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance Ltd. closed the quarter with an AUM of ₹ 6,052.60 crore, a growth of 20.13 per cent over ₹ 5,038.31 crore recorded in the year ago quarter. With
24.2 lakh customers and 1,144 branches across 24 states/UTs, Asirvad Microfinance is now India's fourth largest NBFC-MFI.
The company's home loans subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Ltd., reported an AUM of ₹ 668.19 crore (Q1 FY 2021 - ₹ 627.33 crore) while its Vehicles & Equipment Finance division ended the quarter with an AUM of Rs. 1,044.79 crore (Q1 FY 2021 - Rs. 1,270.29 crore). The company's non-gold loan businesses now account for a 33 per cent share of its consolidated AUM.
Average borrowing costs for the standalone entity went down during the quarter by 78 basis points to
8.61 per cent as compared to the year ago quarter. Gross NPA stood at 1.97 per cent with Net NPA reported at 1.62 per cent. The company's consolidated net worth stood at ₹ 7,662.38 crore as of June 30, 2021. The book value per share stood at ₹ 90.53 and its capital adequacy ratio (for the standalone entity) was at 34.42 per cent. On a consolidated basis, the total borrowings of the company stood at ₹ 19,757.88 crore while the total number of live customers stood at 49.57 lakhs as on June 30, 2021.
Results at a glance
Consolidated (Rs. in Crore)
Particulars
Q1 FY 2022
Q1 FY 2021
YoY% Growth
Q4 FY 2021
QoQ% Growth
Income from operations
1,563.30
1,512.53
3.36%
1,622.32
-3.64%
Profit before tax
586.37
492.29
19.11%
622.08
-5.74%
Profit after tax (Before OCI & minority interest)
436.85
367.97
18.72%
468.35
-6.72%
AUM
24,755.99
25,345.83
-2.33%
27,224.22
-9.07%
Net Worth
7,662.38
6,036.77
26.93%
7,307.43
4.86%
Return on Assets (%)
5.81%
4.83%
6.00%
Return on Equity (%)
23.36%
24.99%
26.58%
No. of branches
4,740.00
4,616.00
2.69%
4,637.00
2.22%
Total no. of employees
32,754
26,633
22.98%
30,522
7.31%
Book value per share
90.53
71.43
26.75%
86.34
4.86%
Total no. of customers (in Mn)
4.96
5.00
-0.83%
5.14
-3.55%
Total borrowing
19,757.88
23,980.26
-17.61%
22,716.26
-13.02%
EPS
5.16
4.35
18.52%
5.53
-6.76%
Standalone (Rs. In crore)
Particulars
Q1 FY 2022
Q1 FY 2021
YoY% Growth
Q4 FY 2021
QoQ% Growth
Profit After Tax (Before OCI)
425.21
369.11
15.20%
457.95
-7.15%
AUM
18,035.21
19,697.98
-8.44%
20,573.32
-12.34%
Gold loan AUM
16,539.51
17,736.79
-6.75%
19,077.05
-13.30%
Gold Holding (Tonnes)
58.08
69.03
-15.86%
65.33
-11.11%
Total Live gold loan customers (in mn.)
2.41
2.49
-3.54%
2.59
-7.22%
Gold loans disbursed
35,419.36
68,389.77
-48.21%
44,630.07
-20.64%
Capital Adequacy Ratio
34.42%
22.94%
29.02%
Cost of Fund
8.61%
9.39%
8.77%
Gross NPA (%)
1.97%
1.25%
1.92%
Net NPA (%)
1.62%
0.70%
1.43%
Number of Branches
3,524
3,524
3,524
Comm. Vehicle Loans Division AUM
1,044.79
1,270.29
-17.75%
1,052.56
-0.74%
Subsidiaries
Microfinance - AUM
6,052.60
5,038.31
20.13%
5,984.63
1.14%
Microfinance - PAT
7.65
(2.59)
394.99%
4.12
85.61%
Microfinance - Total live customers (in mn.)
2.42
2.35
2.87%
2.41
0.37%
Home Loans - AUM
668.19
627.33
6.51%
666.27
0.29%
Home Loans - PAT
2.19
0.84
159.90%
5.36
-59.06%
About Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Manappuram Finance Ltd. is one of India's leading gold loans NBFCs engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments. Incorporated in 1992, the company has been promoted by Mr. V.P. Nandakumar (current MD & CEO) whose family has been involved in gold loans since 1949. It is headquartered at Valapad in the Thrissur District of Kerala. The company went public in August 1995 and its shares are listed on the stock exchanges of Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi. As of June 30, 2021, Manappuram Finance Ltd. had 4,740 branches across 24 states and 4 UTs with Assets under management (AUM) of Rs 24,755.99 crore. The company's net worth stood at Rs 7,662.38 crore.
