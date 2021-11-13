Log in
    531213   INE522D01027

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

(531213)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/12
218.4 INR   +0.88%
MANAPPURAM FINANCE : Quarterly Repoting Document
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change in Credit Rating
S&P Global Ratings Raises Manappuram Finance's Rating to BB-; Outlook Stable
Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

11/13/2021 | 07:00am EST
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

Investor Presentation Q2 FY2022

Gold

Finance

Micro

Finance

Housing

Finance

Vehicle

Finance

MSME

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This presentation may include statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, business development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements.

The company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. While every effort is made to ensure that this presentation conforms with all applicable legal requirements, the company does not warrant that it is complete, comprehensive or accurate, or commit to its being updated. No part of the information provided herein is to be construed as a solicitation to make any financial investment and is provided for information only.

Any person/ party intending to provide finance / invest in the shares/businesses of the Company shall do so after seeking their own professional advice and after carrying out their own due diligence procedure to ensure that they are making an informed decision. In no event shall the company be liable for any damages whatsoever, whether direct, incidental, indirect, consequential or special damages of any kind or including, without limitation, those resulting from loss of profit, loss of contracts, goodwill, data, information, income, expected savings or business relationships arising out of or in connection with the use of this presentation.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the company's operations include global and Indian demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, feed stock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the company's principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries within which the company conducts business and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.

Investor Presentation September 2021

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

0409

Vision and Strategy

Financial Snapshot

20

35

36

Business Performance

Creating a Difference

Corporate Information

3

VISION: TO BECOME FINANCIAL PARTNER OF CHOICE FOR UNDER-BANKED CUSTOMERS ACROSS THEIR LIFECYCLE

MANAPPURAM TODAY

  • #2 lender in gold loans in India (core product), with a trusted brand and nation-wide reach

COMPANY DNA

  • Operational rigor: Company has perfected the art of managing appraisal, custodial and valuation risks that are inherent in gold lending, with many firsts to its credit

Pioneer in process innovation in gold loans (online

Trusted brand: Safekeeping of 65 MT of household

gold loan product 'OGL' and cellular vaulting

gold jewellery on behalf of 2.5 mn active customers

mechanism)

Acquired and scaled Asirvad to become #4 MFI-NBFC

Appropriate use of technology: Increasing focus on

technology for sourcing and underwriting credit, as

in India with the highest credit rating

well as managing risk

Calibrated approach to growth in other loan products

Conservative credit and risk management culture:

that are relevant to our customer base (small ticket

Strict adherence to well defined processes, including

home loans, used vehicles for self-employed

timely auctions

customers)

Branch network of 4,600 branches with employee

Well capitalized (31.5% Tier 1 ratio), with strong ALM

and access to diversified sources of funds

strength of 30,000+ on consol basis

GROWTH STRATEGY

Board driven governance process

  • Create market for gold loans as a mainstream, convenient and affordable product
  • One stop shop for meeting customer's borrowing and protection needs (small ticket loans to underbanked customers)

Investor Presentation September 2021

4

PRODUCT STRATEGY: FOCUS ON SERVING UNDER BANKED CUSTOMERS WITH GOOD RISK ADJUSTED YIELDS

INR 284,216m

66%

Gold

MFI

CV

HF

19%

25%

Others

2%

4%4%

3%

Sep-21

Launch

Avg.

Indicative

%Self-

Year

Ticket

Yield Band

Employed

~INR

199218% -26% 60%

48k

~INR

201520% - 26% 100%

36k

~INR

201415% - 24% 78%

662k

~INR

201412% - 16% 75%

654k

Description and Rationale

  • Only focused on granular, low ticket retail customers and not on jeweler loans
  • LTV linked to loan tenor; 53% loans have a 3-month contracted tenor
  • Significant turnaround in Asirvad's performance post acquisition in 2015
  • Strong process orientation and technological enablement led to turnaround
  • Natural hedge to gold lending in terms of correlation of performance to economic cycles
  • Loans for new and used commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and 2 wheelers
  • Spread across 249 locations (100% co-located with gold loan branches)
  • Focus on affordable housing loans for mid-income to low-income groups for self employed customers with LTV of c.46%
  • 83% self sourced business, 81% branches co-located with gold loan branches
  • Includes on-lending to NBFCs (Avg. ticket size Rs 13.4 cr) and newly piloted businesses like secured SME loans
  • 2nd largest branch network and 2nd largest employee force amongst NBFCs in India (comparable to top 4 PSU banks and top 3 private banks in terms of branch network) with strategic customer base of 5m under-banked customers
  • Cautious approach in new business lines resulted in gradual scale, only after credit quality has been fully tested

Investor Presentation September 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Manappuram Finance Limited published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
