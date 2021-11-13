Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

This presentation may include statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, business development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements.
Investor Presentation September 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Vision and Strategy
Financial Snapshot
Business Performance
Creating a Difference
Corporate Information
VISION: TO BECOME FINANCIAL PARTNER OF CHOICE FOR UNDER-BANKED CUSTOMERS ACROSS THEIR LIFECYCLE
MANAPPURAM TODAY
#2 lender in gold loans in India (core product), with a trusted brand and nation-wide reach
COMPANY DNA
Operational rigor: Company has perfected the art of managing appraisal, custodial and valuation risks that are inherent in gold lending, with many firsts to its credit
• Pioneer in process innovation in gold loans (online
•Trusted brand: Safekeeping of 65 MT of household
gold loan product 'OGL' and cellular vaulting
gold jewellery on behalf of 2.5 mn active customers
mechanism)
• Acquired and scaled Asirvad to become #4MFI-NBFC
• Appropriate use of technology: Increasing focus on
technology for sourcing and underwriting credit, as
in India with the highest credit rating
well as managing risk
• Calibrated approach to growth in other loan products
• Conservative credit and risk management culture:
that are relevant to our customer base (small ticket
Strict adherence to well defined processes, including
home loans, used vehicles for self-employed
timely auctions
customers)
• Branch network of 4,600 branches with employee
• Well capitalized (31.5% Tier 1 ratio), with strong ALM
and access to diversified sources of funds
strength of 30,000+ on consol basis
GROWTH STRATEGY
• Board driven governance process
Create market for gold loans as a mainstream, convenient and affordable product
One stop shop for meeting customer's borrowing and protection needs (small ticket loans to underbanked customers)
Investor Presentation September 2021
PRODUCT STRATEGY: FOCUS ON SERVING UNDER BANKED CUSTOMERS WITH GOOD RISK ADJUSTED YIELDS
INR 284,216m
66%
Gold
MFI
CV
HF
19%
25%
Others
2%
4%4%
3%
Sep-21
Launch
Avg.
Indicative
%Self-
Year
Ticket
Yield Band
Employed
~INR
199218% -26% 60%
48k
~INR
201520% - 26% 100%
36k
~INR
201415% - 24% 78%
662k
~INR
201412% - 16% 75%
654k
Description and Rationale
Only focused on granular, low ticket retail customers and not on jeweler loans
LTV linked to loan tenor; 53% loans have a 3-month contracted tenor
Significant turnaround in Asirvad's performance post acquisition in 2015
Strong process orientation and technological enablement led to turnaround
Natural hedge to gold lending in terms of correlation of performance to economic cycles
Loans for new and used commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and 2 wheelers
Spread across 249 locations (100% co-located with gold loan branches)
Focus on affordable housing loans for mid-income to low-income groups for self employed customers with LTV of c.46%
Includes on-lending to NBFCs (Avg. ticket size Rs 13.4 cr) and newly piloted businesses like secured SME loans
2nd largest branch network and 2nd largest employee force amongst NBFCs in India (comparable to top 4 PSU banks and top 3 private banks in terms of branch network) with strategic customer base of 5m under-banked customers
Cautious approach in new business lines resulted in gradual scale, only after credit quality has been fully tested
Investor Presentation September 2021
