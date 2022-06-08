Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document 06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT Send by mail :

"Manappuram Finance Limited Q4 FY22 Earnings Conference Call" May 18, 2022 MANAGEMENT: MR. V.P. NANDAKUMAR - M.D. & CEO, MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED MS. BINDU A.L. - CFO, MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED MR. B.N. RAVEENDRA BABU - M.D., ASIRVAD MICROFINANCE MR. YOGESH UDHOJI - CFO, ASIRVAD MICROFINANCE MR. K. SENTHILKUMAR - HEAD (VEHICLES & EQUIPMENT FINANCE) MR. SUVEEN P.S - CEO, MANAPPURAM HOME FINANCE MR. BIKASH KUMAR MISHRA - CFO, MANAPPURAM HOME FINANCE MODERATOR: MR. PRADEEP AGRAWAL - PHILLIPCAPITAL (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED Page 1 of 17 Manappuram Finance Limited May 18, 2022 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Manappuram Finance Limited, hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pradeep Agrawal from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir. Pradeep Agrawal:Thank you, Rutuja. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to quarter 4 FY22 Earnings Call of Manappuram Finance. To discuss the results, we have with us Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, M.D. and CEO; Ms. Bindu A.L., CFO; Mr. B.N. Raveendra Babu, M.D., Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. Yogesh Udhoji, CFO, Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. K. Senthilkumar - Head, Vehicles and Equipment Finance; Mr. Suveen - CEO Manappuram Home Finance; Mr. Bikash Kumar Mishra CFO, Manappuram Home Finance. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Nandakumar for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir. V.P. Nandakumar: Thank you, Mr. Pradeep Agrawal. Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q4 FY 2022 Conference Call. In our last con call to discuss the Q3 Results, I had expressed optimism about the signs of recovery in the economy, despite the Omicron variant then active and how we were beginning to see an improvement in the unorganized and rural sectors as well. It's then our assessment the recovery of the economic activity in the unorganized sector has been somewhat uneven with some parts doing well, but in many household and small businesses is not out of woods as yet. In keeping with that assessment, we have achieved a sequential growth in our home loan finance as well as in vehicle and equipment finance division through the quarter. However, our core business of gold loan and our microfinance subsidiaries did not see growth through the quarter. Our consolidated AUM stands at Rs. 13,260 crore, which represents a growth of 11% year-on- year but a dip of 0.5% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to static performance in gold loan and microfinance portfolio. In gold loans, we were faced with certain challenges arising from intense price competition amongst the NBFCs which prevailed for much of the year and which had begun to affect our margins. Therefore, we took a conscious decision to steadily withdraw from the price war, notwithstanding its short-term impact on growth. However, going forward, we see this as a temporary or passing phase because of unhealthy competition which means no one. Our gold loan portfolio stands at Rs. 20,168 crore, which has growth 6% year-on-year, but has come down by 1.5% sequentially due to a reason such as price competitions amongst the NBFCs which I mentioned earlier. For the same reason, our consolidated quarterly net profit of Rs. 261 crore which is similar to that reported for Q3. Our microfinance subsidiary, microfinance loan have posted a sequential decline of 3% in the AUM which stands now at Rs. 6,653 crore. We Page 2 of 17 Manappuram Finance Limited May 18, 2022 continued to focus on prudent lending in this unsecured business due to the residual impact of the pandemic third wave. We expect to receive focus on growth once the economic recovery is on firm ground. Our commercial vehicle business benefited from the economic recovery and a reported a brisk quarter-on-quarter growth of 8.8% to Rs. 1643 crore while our housing finance subsidiary grew its book by 3.5% through quarter 2 to Rs. 845 crore. Similarly, our MSME and allied business grew sequentially by 29% through the quarter to Rs. 919 crore. For the full details of the performance of all our business and for comprehensive take on our overall financial performance, it is over to CFO, Ms. Bindu A. Bindu A.L.: Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for discussion on our financial results for the quarter of financial year '22. With respect to gold loan demand, we continued with our offerings of competitive interest rate to high-ticket size gold loan customers who are price sensitive. Currently, over Rs. 2 lakh ticket constitutes 33 percentage of our AUM. In the light of new MFI regulations, we are in the process of building secured loan book by adding gold loan business. The gold loan AUM as on 31st March 2022 in our share book stands at Rs.300 crore. From an accounting standpoint, we have prudently recognized the likely impact of RBI guidance. Accordingly, one significant change during the quarter has been that we have stopped considering the collections after the balance sheet date as a reduction from NPAs, even though we are technically permitted to consider up to 1 month collection after the balance sheet date. This has been the main reason for the increase in company's reported GNPA. On a like-for-like basis, if we consider the post-balance sheet date collections as per past practice, our GNPA as on March 31 would be 1.42% versus 1.36% during the previous quarter. Now coming to the operational overview, we are carrying surplus liquidity across all businesses and legal entities of the group. Cash and cash equivalents on hand on a consolidated basis was Rs. 2,697 crore and undrawn bank line was Rs. 4,052 crore. Our CP exposure is only 3.9% of total borrowing in the standalone entity. Our ALM is well positioned across all buckets. Stand- alone borrowing cost has come down to 7.15% in comparison with 7.47% in Q3 FY '22. Our consolidated AUM for Q4 FY22 was Rs. 30,260 crore, marginally down by 0.5% Q-on-Q and up by 11.2% Y-o-Y. During this quarter, we were able to maintain our AUM despite huge competition from the market. Our average LTV is 62%, which is well below the peer group. During this quarter, there was a strong focus on managing our cost position. Cost to AUM decreased from 7.07% in Q3 FY22 to 6.48% during Q4 FY22. Consolidated profit after tax was Rs.1,329 crore for FY22, down by 23% of Y-o-Y due to reduction in gold loan IRR in the second half of the year. Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter was Rs. 261 crore, similar to last quarter. ROE on a consolidated basis was 12.6% and ROA was 3% for the quarter. Our leverage is currently only 2.9x. Talking about the gold loan business, which constitutes 67% of the consolidated AUM, the remaining 33% comprises of microfinance, vehicle, housing, and SME finance. Gold loan AUM Page 3 of 17 Manappuram Finance Limited May 18, 2022 decreased by 1.4% Q-on-Q, and up by 5.7% Y-o-Y. Gold holdings stood at 68 tons down by 2.9% Q-o-Q, and up by 4% Y-o-Y. During the quarter, we were able to add 3.75 lakh new customers. Our average ticket size and average duration was Rs. 56,568 and 82 days. Advertisement has come down to Rs. 12.2 crore. Standalone PAT for FY22 was Rs.1,304 crore. Our standalone profit was Rs. 265 crore, up by 2.4% Q-on-Q. The total number of gold loan customers stood at 23.9 lakh, the gold loan book at Rs. 20,168 crore. Our gold loan disbursements during the quarter stood at Rs. 30,930 crore compared to Rs. 24,929 crore in Q3 FY22. Coming to microfinance business. Asirvad AUM stands at Rs.7,002 crore, down by 1.2% Q-on- Q and up by 17% Y-o-Y. And this business reported a profit of Rs.13 crore for FY22, down by 20%. This quarter, MFI reported a loss of Rs. 7 crore compared to a profit of Rs. 60 lakh in Q3 FY22. Our collection efficiency from MFI business during the quarter stood at 99%, and disbursements during the quarter was Rs. 1,124 crore. Coming to Vehicle Finance business, we have reported an AUM of Rs. 1,643 crore, which is up by 8.8% Q-on-Q and by 56.1% Y-o-Y. Collection efficiency for the quarter was 104% compared to 103% in Q3 FY22. Home loan business, total book of Rs. 845 crore, which is up by 3.5% Q- on-Q and up by 26.9% Y-o-Y. It operates from 73 branches and reported a profit of Rs. 7.2 crore during the year. Collection efficiency for the quarter was 109% compared to 100% in Q3 FY22. GNPA brought down to 5.9% from 12.3% during this quarter, and we are compliant with the new RBI IRAC norms. Loan to NBFCs at Rs. 31 crore and loan to the MSME and others at Rs. 920 crore. Provisions and write-offs during the quarter Rs.24 crore compared to Rs. 17 crore in Q3. The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.75 during the quarter. Company is well capitalized with a capital adequacy ratio of 31%. Consolidated networth stands at Rs. 8,368 crore. Book value stands at Rs. 98.9. Thank you. We can go for Q&A now. Moderator: We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question is from the line of Dhaval Gada from DSP. Dhaval Gada: I had 3 questions. First is relating to the pricing pressure in the gold business. If you could update what is the current situation? And your outlook on lending rates in the gold loan business? The second question was regarding the tenure mix in gold loan, if you could provide how much is 3 months or below? And how much is above that? And the third one is, I see there is a Rs. 63 crore fair value gain during the quarter. Is it on account of assignment in the MFI book or any other portfolio? If you could just clarify that. Those were the 3 questions. V.P. Nandakumar: The pricing pressure, so we have decided that for this we believe to be prudent for us, we'll settle that. We thought it will be somewhere around 21%. So, currently, our disbursement will be around 21%. So, we have decided that we will stick to that. We had a discussion with some of the players, and some of the players have already toe our line. Another large company has said Page 4 of 17 Manappuram Finance Limited May 18, 2022 they will toe our line of pricing, which is seen by the industry as reasonable, that is around 21%. So, we believe that gradually, the market will realize the necessity of a reasonable pricing and so a reasonable price war would end. Your second question in your mix you set around is 2/3 is in 3 months and 30% in 6 months. And below 5% is in 1 year where the LTV granted is 60%. Bindu A.L.: On the third, in MFI, we did assignment transaction, and that is the reason for the onetime income during this quarter. Dhaval Gada: Sir if I may ask a follow-up on the first question. So, in month of April, have we seen further reduction in gold AUM because of maintaining the yield or is the portfolio growing? V.P. Nandakumar: Yes It was so. During the month, it was rather stagnant, or it was flat. But May, we have seen slight growth. And we hope by June things will further improve. We are showing signs of growth now. So, May, there was a marginal growth and slowly but it is picking up. And towards June what happens is with school reopening, etc, it starts to catch up then. After that once the monsoon is over, sowing season starts, this is how the season for the gold loan comes. So, we hope that this year we are targeting minimum growth of around 10%, not less than 21% Moderator: The next question is from the line of Piran Engineer from CLSA. Please go ahead. Piran Engineer: I had some questions on Asirvad. So, firstly, sir, can you comment on what is the proportion of restructured loans in Asirvad? Secondly, when Bindu mentioned about the change in accounting policy for NPLs, has that impacted Asirvad too because their NPL is up 70 bps Q-o-Q. And lastly, how much of yield hike are we taking because of the removal of the spread gap? V.P. Nandakumar: With the removal of this NIM cap, we have factored few things in pricing. One, we have factored around 3% credit cost because we have taken the past 5 years which include the demon period, then his pandemic, we have seen the credit cost on an average to be around 20%. So, that is factored in the new pricing. Now, it's to Yogesh. Yogesh Udhoji: So, on the restructuring, we have currently 12%, 12.5% book, which is still remaining at around Rs. 790 crore. We had followed this and for Asirvad, we never considered that collection. So, that way, we have not provided anything extra in net NPL. Piran Engineer: Sorry, I didn't get you. My simple question was, have we changed the accounting policy like a change in the standalone business even if you collect 1 month after the balance sheet that you reduce your NPL, something like that. Have we done that in Asirvad? Yogesh Udhoji: No, we have followed what new IRAC norms, where we cannot upgrade the account to standard, unless we collect the full collection. So, we have aligned with that policy. Piran Engineer: So, we aligned with that this particular quarter or was it last quarter? Page 5 of 17 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

