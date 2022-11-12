Advanced search
    531213   INE522D01027

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

(531213)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
108.75 INR   +2.59%
Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

11/12/2022 | 08:02am EST
Ref: Sec/SE/235/2022-23

November 12, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 531213

Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM

Dear Madam/Sir

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting -Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2022

Ref: Sec/SE/214/2022-23 dated October 26, 2022

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 12.2022, has inter alia transacted the following businesses

  1. Approved Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2022. The figures were reviewed by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on November 11, 2022.
  2. Declared an interim dividend of Rs.0.75 (Seventy-Five Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2.
  3. Fixed 23rd November 2022 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before December 10, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 51, 52 & 54 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 together with the Limited Review Report, issued thereon by M/S. M S K A & Associates & M/S. S K Patodia & Associates,

Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company and the disclosures in accordance with Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

  1. The Disclosure in accordance with Regulation 52(7) and 52(7A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding utilization of issue proceeds of non-convertible securities for the quarter ended September 30,2022
  2. Disclosure of Security Cover in pursuance to Regulation 54(2), 54(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  3. Half-yearlydisclosure of related party transactions, on a consolidated basis, for the half year ended September 30, 2022, pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations

Further, we wish to inform you that the investor presentation and press release w.r.t Q2 FY22-23 results will be uploaded on the website of the Company and the same is available under the tab:

https://www.manappuram.com/investors/quarterly-results.html

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 A.M. and concluded at 4.10 PM

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You.

For Manappuram Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar V R

Company Secretary

Ph-+91 9946239999

M S K A & Associates

S K Patodia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

602 Floor 6, Raheja Titanium,

Sunil Patodia Tower,

Western Express Highway,

J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East)

Geetanjali, Railway Colony,

Mumbai 400099

Ram Nagar, Goregaon (E),

Mumbai 400 063

Independent Auditor's Review Report on unaudited quarterly and year to date consolidated financial results of the Manappuram Finance Limited pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

To the Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited consolidated financial results of Manappuram Finance Limited ('the Holding Company' or the 'Company') and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as 'the Group') for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and year to date results for the period April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 ('the Statement') being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 read with Regulation 63(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
    Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended ('the Regulations').
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Holding Company's Management and approved by the Holding Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('Ind AS 34'), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other recognized accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with the Regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.

3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagement

(SRE) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable.

4. The Statement includes the results/information of the below mentioned entities

  1. Manappuram Finance Limited (Parent)
  2. Manappuram Home Finance Limited (Wholly owned subsidiary)
  3. Asirvad Microfinance Limited (Subsidiary)
  4. Manappuram Insurance Brokers Limited (Wholly owned subsidiary)
  5. Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Limited (Subsidiary)

M S K A & Associates

S K Patodia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

  1. Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above, and based on the consideration of the review reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph 6 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Ind AS 34, prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Regulations including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
  2. We did not review the interim financial results of four subsidiaries, whose interim financial results reflect total assets and net cash flow of Rs 8,221.78 crores and Rs 11.86 crores respectively as at September 30, 2022 and total revenues of Rs. 465.07 crore and Rs 871.97 crore; total net profit after tax of Rs. 61.08 crore and Rs 57.91 crore and total comprehensive profit of Rs. 68.47 crore and Rs. 63.81 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and for half year ended September 30, 2022 respectively, as considered in the consolidated unaudited financial result .These interim financial results have been reviewed by other auditors whose review reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our conclusion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries is based solely on the review reports of such other auditors, and the procedures performed by us as stated in paragraph 3 above.

For M S K A & Associates

For S K Patodia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No.105047W

ICAI Firm Registration No. 112723W

Tushar Kurani

Sandeep Mandawewala

Membership No.: 118580

Membership No.: 117917

UDIN: 22118580BCXBAL3862

UDIN: 22117917BCWXLH1066

Place: Mumbai

Place: Mumbai

Date: November 12, 2022

Date: November 12, 2022

