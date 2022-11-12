Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document

Ref: Sec/SE/235/2022-23

November 12, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India BSE Limited Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 531213 Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM

Dear Madam/Sir

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting -Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2022

Ref: Sec/SE/214/2022-23 dated October 26, 2022

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 12.2022, has inter alia transacted the following businesses

Approved Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2022. The figures were reviewed by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on November 11, 2022. Declared an interim dividend of Rs.0.75 (Seventy-Five Paise Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. Fixed 23rd November 2022 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders and Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before December 10, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 51, 52 & 54 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 together with the Limited Review Report, issued thereon by M/S. M S K A & Associates & M/S. S K Patodia & Associates,