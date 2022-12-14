Manappuram Finance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ref: SEC/SE/264/2022-23 14.12.2022
|
BSE Ltd.,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
5th Floor, Exchange Plaza
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai- 400001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 531213
|
Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meeting under Regulation 30(6) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations), the proposed schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting is given below:
|
Sl. No
|
Date of Meeting
|
Investor/Analyst/Conference
|
Nature of Meeting
|
1
|
14.12.2022
|
Malabar Investments
|
One to One Virtual
|
2
|
15.12.2022
|
Sameeksha Capital
|
One to One Virtual
Meeting dates are subject to changes, in case of exigencies on the part of either party.
The information already in the public domain will be shared with Investor/Broker/Analyst.
The information already in the public domain will be shared with Investor/Broker/Analyst.
Request you to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
For Manappuram Finance Limited
Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=3934, pseudonym=3f7d8785d77fb57dd41384a01ace5999cb26a0cd2 2b7f334f205d40dbfb622b7, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d23761b1c13f03d 66989437cb6348bc1a592cc87, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R
Date: 2022.12.14 10:44:41 +05'30'