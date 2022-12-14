Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Manappuram Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531213   INE522D01027

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

(531213)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
117.35 INR   +0.34%
12/13Manappuram Finance : Quarterly Repoting Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manappuram Finance : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: SEC/SE/264/2022-23 14.12.2022

BSE Ltd.,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 531213

Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meeting under Regulation 30(6) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations), the proposed schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting is given below:

Sl. No

Date of Meeting

Investor/Analyst/Conference

Nature of Meeting

1

14.12.2022

Malabar Investments

One to One Virtual

2

15.12.2022

Sameeksha Capital

One to One Virtual

Meeting dates are subject to changes, in case of exigencies on the part of either party.

The information already in the public domain will be shared with Investor/Broker/Analyst.

Web link for the presentation: file:///C:/Users/341140/AppData/Local/Temp/Manappuram%20Finance%20Ltd%20-%20IR%20PPT- %20Q2FY23-1.pdf

Request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Manappuram Finance Limited

MANOJKUMAR V R

Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=3934, pseudonym=3f7d8785d77fb57dd41384a01ace5999cb26a0cd2 2b7f334f205d40dbfb622b7, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d23761b1c13f03d 66989437cb6348bc1a592cc87, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R

Date: 2022.12.14 10:44:41 +05'30'

Manoj Kumar V.R.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Manappuram Finance Limited published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
