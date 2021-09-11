Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manappuram Finance : Voting Results of 29th AGM

09/11/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Ref: Sec/SE/227/2021-2022

September 11,2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

5th Floor, Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 531213

Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Declaration of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015

We are enclosing herewith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 10,2021 under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 along with Scrutinizers Report in this regard.

Request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Manappuram Finance Limited

Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R

MANOJKUMAR V R DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d23761b1c13f03 d66989437cb6348bc1a592cc87, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R Date: 2021.09.11 12:33:57 +05'30'

Manojkumar V.R

Company Secretary

Ph:+91 9946239999

Voting results

Date of the AGM

September 10,2021

Record Date

September 02,2021

Total number of shareholders on record date

260689

No. of shareholders present in the meeting

either in person or through proxy:

a) Promoters and Promoter Group

Not Applicable

b) Public Not Applicable

Not Applicable

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting

through Video Conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter Group

1

b) Public

71

No. of Resolutions passed in the meeting

6

MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED

Voting details for the business transacted at the Annual General meeting held on 10th September, 2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

% of Votes Polled on

% of Votes in

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

No. of Votes in

No. of Votes

favour on votes

SLNO

RESOLUTION

Promoter/ Public

No. of votes polled (2)

outstanding shares

on votes polled

(1)

favour (4)

against (5)

polled

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Ordinary Resolution ‐

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

Adoption of the Audited

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

324746030

80.753

324443600

302430

99.907

0.093

Financial Statements

402148284

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

1

including Consolidated

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Financial Statements of the

Total (B)

402,148,284

324,746,030

80.75

324,443,600

302,430

99.91

374,512.40

Company for the financial

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

5878009

3.969

5875801

2208

99.962

0.038

year ended March 31,

148090306

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

2021.

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,881,139

3.97

5,878,931

2,208

99.96

0.04

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

626,761,583

74.05

626,456,945

304,638

99.95

0.05

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Ordinary Resolution ‐ To

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

appoint a Director in place

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

321245916

79.882

275115579

46130337

85.640

14.360

of Mr. B N Raveendra Babu

402148284

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

2

(DIN. 00043622), who

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

retires by rotation, and

Total (B)

402,148,284

321,245,916

79.88

275,115,579

46,130,337

85.64

57,748,099.70

being eligible, offers

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

5877072

3.969

5859425

17647

99.700

0.300

himself for re‐

148090306

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

appointment.

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,880,202

3.97

5,862,555

17,647

99.70

0.30

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

623,260,532

73.64

577,112,548

46,147,984

92.60

7.40

3

Ordinary Resolution ‐ Appointment of MSKA & Associates as Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company and to fix their remuneration.

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

402148284

325220603

80.871

325220603

0

100.000

0.000

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (B)

402,148,284

325,220,603

80.87

325,220,603

100.00

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

148090306

5877087

3.969

5871356

5731

99.902

0.098

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,880,217

3.97

5,874,486

5,731

99.90

0.10

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

627,235,234

74.11

627,229,503

5,731

99.999

0.001

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Ordinary Resolution ‐

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

325220603

80.871

325220603

0

100.000

0.000

Appointment of S K

402148284

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

4

Patodia& Associates, as

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Joint Statutory Auditor of

Total (B)

402,148,284

325,220,603

80.87

325,220,603

100.00

the Company and to fix

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

5877040

3.969

5870321

6719

99.886

0.114

their remuneration.

148090306

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,880,170

3.97

5,873,451

6,719

99.89

0.11

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

627,235,187

74.11

627,228,468

6,719

99.999

0.001

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Ordinary Resolution ‐

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

321245916

79.882

319460485

1785431

99.444

0.556

Appointment of Mr. S.R

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

402148284

5

Balasubramanian

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

(DIN:03200547) as Director

Total (B)

402,148,284

321,245,916

79.88

319,460,485

1,785,431

99.44

2,235,085.50

of the Company.

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

148090306

5874623

3.967

5864413

10210

99.826

0.174

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,877,753

3.97

5,867,543

10,210

99.83

0.17

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

623,258,083

73.64

621,462,442

1,795,641

99.71

0.29

Promoter ‐ E‐Voting

296156139

296134414

99.993

296134414

0

100.000

0.000

Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM

Ordinary Resolution ‐

Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (A)

296,156,139

296,134,414

99.99

296,134,414

100.00

Revision of remuneration

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

321506504

79.947

319532769

1973735

99.386

0.614

by way of increment and

402148284

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM

6

variation in the terms of

Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

appointment of Mr. V.P.

Total (B)

402,148,284

321,506,504

79.95

319,532,769

1,973,735

99.39

2,468,804.33

Nandakumar, Managing

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting

5876537

3.968

5703193

173344

97.050

2.950

Director & CEO of the

148090306

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM

3130

0.002

3130

0

100.000

0.000

Company.

Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post

Total (C )

148,090,306

5,879,667

3.97

5,706,323

173,344

97.05

2.95

Total (A+B+C)

846,394,729

623,520,585

73.67

621,373,506

2,147,079

99.66

0.34

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manappuram Finance Limited published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
