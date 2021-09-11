Manappuram Finance : Voting Results of 29th AGM
Ref: Sec/SE/227/2021-2022
September 11,2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
5th Floor, Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street
Bandra (East)
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 531213
Scrip Code: MANAPPURAM
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Declaration of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015
We are enclosing herewith voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 10,2021 under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 along with Scrutinizers Report in this regard.
Request you to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
For Manappuram Finance Limited
Digitally signed by MANOJKUMAR V R
MANOJKUMAR V R DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=680581, st=Kerala, serialNumber=ec0b07b2d06a85987aa84d48d23761b1c13f03 d66989437cb6348bc1a592cc87, cn=MANOJKUMAR V R Date: 2021.09.11 12:33:57 +05'30'
Manojkumar V.R
Company Secretary
Ph:+91 9946239999
Voting results
Date of the AGM
September 10,2021
Record Date
September 02,2021
Total number of shareholders on record date
260689
No. of shareholders present in the meeting
either in person or through proxy:
a) Promoters and Promoter Group
Not Applicable
b) Public Not Applicable
Not Applicable
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting
through Video Conferencing
a) Promoters and Promoter Group
1
b) Public
71
No. of Resolutions passed in the meeting
6
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LIMITED
Voting details for the business transacted at the Annual General meeting held on 10th September, 2021
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
% of Votes Polled on
% of Votes in
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
No. of Votes in
No. of Votes
favour on votes
SLNO
RESOLUTION
Promoter/ Public
No. of votes polled (2)
outstanding shares
on votes polled
(1)
favour (4)
against (5)
polled
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Ordinary Resolution ‐
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
Adoption of the Audited
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
324746030
80.753
324443600
302430
99.907
0.093
Financial Statements
402148284
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
1
including Consolidated
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Financial Statements of the
Total (B)
402,148,284
324,746,030
80.75
324,443,600
302,430
99.91
374,512.40
Company for the financial
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
5878009
3.969
5875801
2208
99.962
0.038
year ended March 31,
148090306
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
2021.
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,881,139
3.97
5,878,931
2,208
99.96
0.04
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
626,761,583
74.05
626,456,945
304,638
99.95
0.05
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Ordinary Resolution ‐ To
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
appoint a Director in place
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
321245916
79.882
275115579
46130337
85.640
14.360
of Mr. B N Raveendra Babu
402148284
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
2
(DIN. 00043622), who
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
retires by rotation, and
Total (B)
402,148,284
321,245,916
79.88
275,115,579
46,130,337
85.64
57,748,099.70
being eligible, offers
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
5877072
3.969
5859425
17647
99.700
0.300
himself for re‐
148090306
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
appointment.
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,880,202
3.97
5,862,555
17,647
99.70
0.30
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
623,260,532
73.64
577,112,548
46,147,984
92.60
7.40
Ordinary Resolution ‐ Appointment of MSKA & Associates as Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company and to fix their remuneration.
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
402148284
325220603
80.871
325220603
0
100.000
0.000
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (B)
402,148,284
325,220,603
80.87
325,220,603
‐
100.00
‐
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
148090306
5877087
3.969
5871356
5731
99.902
0.098
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,880,217
3.97
5,874,486
5,731
99.90
0.10
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
627,235,234
74.11
627,229,503
5,731
99.999
0.001
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Ordinary Resolution ‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
325220603
80.871
325220603
0
100.000
0.000
Appointment of S K
402148284
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
4
Patodia& Associates, as
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Joint Statutory Auditor of
Total (B)
402,148,284
325,220,603
80.87
325,220,603
‐
100.00
‐
the Company and to fix
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
5877040
3.969
5870321
6719
99.886
0.114
their remuneration.
148090306
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,880,170
3.97
5,873,451
6,719
99.89
0.11
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
627,235,187
74.11
627,228,468
6,719
99.999
0.001
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Ordinary Resolution ‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
321245916
79.882
319460485
1785431
99.444
0.556
Appointment of Mr. S.R
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
402148284
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
5
Balasubramanian
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(DIN:03200547) as Director
Total (B)
402,148,284
321,245,916
79.88
319,460,485
1,785,431
99.44
2,235,085.50
of the Company.
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
148090306
5874623
3.967
5864413
10210
99.826
0.174
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,877,753
3.97
5,867,543
10,210
99.83
0.17
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
623,258,083
73.64
621,462,442
1,795,641
99.71
0.29
Promoter ‐ E‐Voting
296156139
296134414
99.993
296134414
0
100.000
0.000
Promoter ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Ordinary Resolution ‐
Promoter ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (A)
296,156,139
296,134,414
99.99
296,134,414
‐
100.00
‐
Revision of remuneration
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
321506504
79.947
319532769
1973735
99.386
0.614
by way of increment and
402148284
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Poll at AGM
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
6
variation in the terms of
Public ‐ Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
appointment of Mr. V.P.
Total (B)
402,148,284
321,506,504
79.95
319,532,769
1,973,735
99.39
2,468,804.33
Nandakumar, Managing
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐Voting
5876537
3.968
5703193
173344
97.050
2.950
Director & CEO of the
148090306
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ E‐voting at AGM
3130
0.002
3130
0
100.000
0.000
Company.
Public ‐ Non Institutions ‐ Ballot by Post
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total (C )
148,090,306
5,879,667
3.97
5,706,323
173,344
97.05
2.95
Total (A+B+C)
846,394,729
623,520,585
73.67
621,373,506
2,147,079
99.66
0.34
