Quarterly Operating Report

Q1 FY25

April 2024 - June 2024

Quarterly Insights

Tight market conditions driven by low inflows, declining hydro storage, strong demand, and elevated gas prices

Wholesale spot electricity prices were elevated across the period, with Otahuhu averaging $264/MWh and Benmore $251/MWh. This compares with $87/MWh and $67/MWh for the pcp.

National controlled storage fell from 91% of average to 66% of average across the quarter, driven by dry conditions and strong demand.

ASX futures prices also climbed - with CY25, CY26, and CY27 Otahuhu strip products increasing 14%, 7%, and 9% respectively across the quarter.

These have continued to climb into the start of Q2, with CY25 increasing a further 6% in the first few days of July.

Near-term ASX quarterly forward pricing products also rose, with all CY25 quarterly products increasing ~17%

National demand has been elevated compared to the 10-year average for the last 5 quarters, with the latest quarter 3.7% higher than the 10-year average.

Tiwai deal announcement in May removes uncertainty and provides significant confidence for new investment.

Hydro production impacted by dry

conditions, wind volumes below average

Manawa's total hydro production for Q1 FY25 was 423GWh - 20% lower than the pcp which was dominated by wet conditions (and significantly lower prices).

Hydro volumes were 16% lower than long-run average (503GWh).

Total Manawa inflows across the quarter were 70GWh lower than long-run average, with South Island inflows significantly below average (49GWh).

Manawa's controlled hydro storage declined from 83% to 52% of average across the three months - reflective of very low inflows and strong spot pricing.

Wind PPA offtake volumes were 137GWh, in line with the pcp but 12% below average.

Significant progress on major projects - Esk scheme back to full capacity, Waipori works completed, and first new turbine commissioned at Matahina

The first of two new turbines at the Matahina scheme was successfully commissioned on schedule in June (expected to provide +12GWh pa average production uplift), second turbine replacement remains on track for completion mid-2025.

Both stations at Manawa's Esk Hydro Scheme are now back in service following extensive damage caused by cyclone Gabrielle. Toronui station returned to service in Oct 2023, Rimu station returned in Jun 2024.

Successful commissioning of new generator at Waipori #3 station marks the completion of the #3 and #4 Generator replacement programme at this scheme.

Major scheme outage at Highbank station for a full unit replacement remains on track to commence in September 2024. New components currently under construction.

Conversion of irrigation pumps (adjacent to Highbank scheme) to operate as both pumps and turbines is on track to be completed ahead of Highbank outage commencement.

Manawa's new head office was officially opened on 8th

April.

Wholesale Electricity Market

National Controlled Storage

SOURCE: NZX Hydro

Otahuhu Average Monthly Price

National Demand

Benmore Average Monthly Price

ASX Futures Market

Otahuhu near-term ASX quarterly futures

Benmore near-term ASX quarterly futures

Generation

Generation production volumes

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

North Island

South Island

Q1 FY25

NI Generation SI Generation

Generation Weighted Average Price (GWAP)

Q1

YTD

FY25

FY24

FY25

FY24

North Island

268

90

268

90

South Island

278

86

278

86

TOTAL

273

88

273

88

Generation

Inflow variance to long-run average (incl spill)

Portfolio

Portfolio balance

Operating statistics

C&I Spot sell

(192)

(192)

(166)

(166)

(664)

Other Information

Resource consent

  Events are recorded only when they have been confirmed as non-compliance events by the relevant regulatory authority. The number of historically reported non-compliance events are subject to change given timings in confirmation of non-compliance. * Including contractor injuries

Glossary

Term

Definition

ASX

Electricity futures market

BEN

Benmore reference pricing node

C&I

Commercial and Industrial customers

FPVV

Fixed Price Variable Volume

FTE

Full Time Equivalent

FY

Financial Year ending 31 March

GWAP

Generation Weighted Average Price - Average revenue per unit of

generation.

GWh

Gigawatt hour(s) - unit of energy

KCE

King Country Energy

LY

Last year

LWAP

Load Weighted Average Price - Average cost of energy per unit

Main lakes/Storage lakes

Waipori, Cobb, and Coleridge schemes.

MWh

Megawatt hour(s) - unit of energy

NI

North Island

Term

Definition

Netback

Customer revenue less all direct costs of sale (excluding energy

costs)

NI GWAP/TWAP

Average revenue per unit of North Island generation referenced to

Otahuhu

OTA

Otahuhu reference pricing node

pcp

Prior corresponding period

PPA

Power Purchase Agreement - A long-term contract between an

electricity generator and an offtake customer

Recordable Injury

Lost Time Injury (LTI) or Medical Treatment Injury (MTI)

RoR

Run-of-River. A scheme classification that denotes no (or very

little) ability to store water.

SI

South Island

SI GWAP/TWAP

Average revenue per unit of South Island generation referenced to

Benmore

TWAP

Time-Weighted Average Price

Var

Variance

YoY

Year-On-Year

YTD

Year-To-Date

