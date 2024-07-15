Quarterly Operating Report
Q1 FY25
April 2024 - June 2024
Quarterly Insights
Tight market conditions driven by low inflows, declining hydro storage, strong demand, and elevated gas prices
Wholesale spot electricity prices were elevated across the period, with Otahuhu averaging $264/MWh and Benmore $251/MWh. This compares with $87/MWh and $67/MWh for the pcp.
National controlled storage fell from 91% of average to 66% of average across the quarter, driven by dry conditions and strong demand.
ASX futures prices also climbed - with CY25, CY26, and CY27 Otahuhu strip products increasing 14%, 7%, and 9% respectively across the quarter.
These have continued to climb into the start of Q2, with CY25 increasing a further 6% in the first few days of July.
Near-term ASX quarterly forward pricing products also rose, with all CY25 quarterly products increasing ~17%
National demand has been elevated compared to the 10-year average for the last 5 quarters, with the latest quarter 3.7% higher than the 10-year average.
Tiwai deal announcement in May removes uncertainty and provides significant confidence for new investment.
Hydro production impacted by dry
conditions, wind volumes below average
Manawa's total hydro production for Q1 FY25 was 423GWh - 20% lower than the pcp which was dominated by wet conditions (and significantly lower prices).
Hydro volumes were 16% lower than long-run average (503GWh).
Total Manawa inflows across the quarter were 70GWh lower than long-run average, with South Island inflows significantly below average (49GWh).
Manawa's controlled hydro storage declined from 83% to 52% of average across the three months - reflective of very low inflows and strong spot pricing.
Wind PPA offtake volumes were 137GWh, in line with the pcp but 12% below average.
Significant progress on major projects - Esk scheme back to full capacity, Waipori works completed, and first new turbine commissioned at Matahina
The first of two new turbines at the Matahina scheme was successfully commissioned on schedule in June (expected to provide +12GWh pa average production uplift), second turbine replacement remains on track for completion mid-2025.
Both stations at Manawa's Esk Hydro Scheme are now back in service following extensive damage caused by cyclone Gabrielle. Toronui station returned to service in Oct 2023, Rimu station returned in Jun 2024.
Successful commissioning of new generator at Waipori #3 station marks the completion of the #3 and #4 Generator replacement programme at this scheme.
Major scheme outage at Highbank station for a full unit replacement remains on track to commence in September 2024. New components currently under construction.
Conversion of irrigation pumps (adjacent to Highbank scheme) to operate as both pumps and turbines is on track to be completed ahead of Highbank outage commencement.
Manawa's new head office was officially opened on 8th
April.
2
Wholesale Electricity Market
National Controlled Storage
4,500
4,000
3,500
GWh
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
10 year avg
FY-23
FY-24
FY-25
SOURCE: NZX Hydro
Otahuhu Average Monthly Price
350
300
$/MWh
250
200
Spot
150
100
50
-
Apr May Jun Jul Aug
Sep
Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
FY-23
FY-24
FY-25
National Demand
4,500
4,000
GWh
3,500
3,000
2,500
Apr May Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep Oct
Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
FY-23
FY-24
FY-25
10 Year Average
Benmore Average Monthly Price
300
$/MWh
250
150
200
Spot
100
50
-
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug
Sep
Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
FY-23
FY-24
FY-25
3
ASX Futures Market
Otahuhu near-term ASX quarterly futures
350
300
$/MWh
250
200
150
100
50
0
Apr-24
May-24
Jun-24
Apr-Jun 24
Jul-Sep 24
Oct-Dec 24
Jan-Mar 25
Otahuhu ASX Strip Futures Settlement Prices
250
200
$/MWh
150
100
50
0
CY-25
CY-26
CY-27
30 June 2023
29 September 2023
29 December 2023
28 March 2024
28 June 2024
Benmore near-term ASX quarterly futures
350
300
$/MWh
250
200
150
100
50
0
Apr-24
May-24
Jun-24
Apr-Jun 24
Jul-Sep 24
Oct-Dec 24
Jan-Mar 25
Benmore ASX Strip Futures Settlement Prices
200
180
160
140
$/MWh
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
CY-25
CY-26
CY-27
30 June 2023
29 September 2023
29 December 2023
28 March 2024
28 June 2024
4
Generation
Generation production volumes
557
579
531
481
473
461
419
423
219
238
322
164
230
190
318
212
232
141
292
338
317
271
257
244
207
191
177
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY23
FY24
FY25
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
North Island
South Island
Q1 FY25
NI Generation SI Generation
35%
3%
vs pcp
vs pcp
GWAP/TWAP
NI 1.01
SI 1.10
YTD FY25
NI Generation SI Generation
35%
3%
vs pcp
vs pcp
GWAP/TWAP
NI 1.01
SI 1.10
Generation Weighted Average Price (GWAP)
Q1
YTD
FY25
FY24
FY25
FY24
North Island
268
90
268
90
South Island
278
86
278
86
TOTAL
273
88
273
88
5
Generation
Inflow variance to long-run average (incl spill)
80
60
40
GWh
20
0
-20
-40
-60
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
FY24 North Island
FY24 South Island
FY25 North Island
FY25 South Island
Manawa Lake Levels - % of long-run average
160%
140%
120%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
FY-23FY-24FY-25
Wind PPA Volumes
80
70
60
50
GWh
40
30
20
10
0
Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
FY23 FY24 FY25
6
Portfolio
Portfolio balance
1,500
1,000
500
GWh
-
-500
-1,000
-1,500
Q1-FY23
Q2-FY23Q3-FY23Q4-FY23
Q1-FY24Q2-FY24Q3-FY24Q4-FY24Q1-FY25
NI production
SI production
External buys - Other
PPA Buy - Other
PPA Buy - Wind
External sells - MCY CfD
External sells - Other
FPVV sell
C&I Customer Volumes
120
100
80
GWh
60
40
20
0
Apr May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar
FY-23FY-24FY-25
7
Operating statistics
FY25
FY24
Q1
YTD
Q1
YTD
Full year
VOL
GWAP/
LWAP/
VOL
GWAP/
LWAP/
VOL
GWAP/
LWAP/
VOL
GWAP/
LWAP/
VOL
GWAP/
LWAP/
Netback
Cost
Netback
Cost
Netback
Cost
Netback
Cost
Netback
Cost
Component
GWh
$/MWh
$/MWh
GWh
$/MWh
$/MWh
GWh
$/MWh
$/MWh
GWh
$/MWh
$/MWh
GWh
$/MWh
$/MWh
North Island production
191
268
-
191
268
-
292
90
-
292
90
-
970
132
-
South Island production
232
278
-
232
278
-
238
86
-
238
86
-
931
131
-
PPA buys
188
233
95
188
233
95
182
63
81
182
63
81
852
118
71
Wind
137
137
132
132
656
Other
51
51
50
50
196
Other buys
548
256
167
548
256
167
339
78
145
339
78
145
1,460
137
138
External sells
(979)
129
264
(979)
129
264
(792)
110
82
(792)
110
82
(3,348)
111
135
MCY CfD
(536)
(536)
(536)
(536)
(2,003)
Other
(443)
(443)
(255)
(255)
(1,346)
C&I FPVV sell
(102)
173
272
(102)
173
272
(106)
159
90
(106)
159
90
(383)
146
138
C&I Spot sell
(192)
(192)
(166)
(166)
(664)
Other Information
Resource consent
3
3
4
4
17
non-compliance events^
Recordable Injuries*
0
0
2
2
8
Staff numbers (FTE)
217
217
235
235
224
- Events are recorded only when they have been confirmed as non-compliance events by the relevant regulatory authority. The number of historically reported non-compliance events are subject to change given timings in confirmation of non-compliance. * Including contractor injuries
8
Glossary
Term
Definition
ASX
Electricity futures market
BEN
Benmore reference pricing node
C&I
Commercial and Industrial customers
FPVV
Fixed Price Variable Volume
FTE
Full Time Equivalent
FY
Financial Year ending 31 March
GWAP
Generation Weighted Average Price - Average revenue per unit of
generation.
GWh
Gigawatt hour(s) - unit of energy
KCE
King Country Energy
LY
Last year
LWAP
Load Weighted Average Price - Average cost of energy per unit
Main lakes/Storage lakes
Waipori, Cobb, and Coleridge schemes.
MWh
Megawatt hour(s) - unit of energy
NI
North Island
Term
Definition
Netback
Customer revenue less all direct costs of sale (excluding energy
costs)
NI GWAP/TWAP
Average revenue per unit of North Island generation referenced to
Otahuhu
OTA
Otahuhu reference pricing node
pcp
Prior corresponding period
PPA
Power Purchase Agreement - A long-term contract between an
electricity generator and an offtake customer
Recordable Injury
Lost Time Injury (LTI) or Medical Treatment Injury (MTI)
RoR
Run-of-River. A scheme classification that denotes no (or very
little) ability to store water.
SI
South Island
SI GWAP/TWAP
Average revenue per unit of South Island generation referenced to
Benmore
TWAP
Time-Weighted Average Price
Var
Variance
YoY
Year-On-Year
YTD
Year-To-Date
9
