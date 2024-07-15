Quarterly Insights

Tight market conditions driven by low inflows, declining hydro storage, strong demand, and elevated gas prices

Wholesale spot electricity prices were elevated across the period, with Otahuhu averaging $264/MWh and Benmore $251/MWh. This compares with $87/MWh and $67/MWh for the pcp.

National controlled storage fell from 91% of average to 66% of average across the quarter, driven by dry conditions and strong demand.

ASX futures prices also climbed - with CY25, CY26, and CY27 Otahuhu strip products increasing 14%, 7%, and 9% respectively across the quarter.

These have continued to climb into the start of Q2, with CY25 increasing a further 6% in the first few days of July.

Near-term ASX quarterly forward pricing products also rose, with all CY25 quarterly products increasing ~17%

National demand has been elevated compared to the 10-year average for the last 5 quarters, with the latest quarter 3.7% higher than the 10-year average.

Tiwai deal announcement in May removes uncertainty and provides significant confidence for new investment.