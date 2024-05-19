Manawa Energy Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 439.7 million compared to NZD 420.31 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 473.11 million compared to NZD 436.78 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 22.89 million compared to NZD 439.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.075 compared to NZD 0.309 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.075 compared to NZD 0.309 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was NZD 0.074 compared to NZD 1.405 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was NZD 0.074 compared to NZD 1.405 a year ago.