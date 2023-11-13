Manawa Energy Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 211.79 million compared to NZD 229.26 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 217.64 million compared to NZD 232.74 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 53.96 million compared to NZD 388.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.174 compared to NZD 0.125 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.174 compared to NZD 0.125 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was NZD 0.172 compared to NZD 1.243 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was NZD 0.172 compared to NZD 1.243 a year ago.