Manawa Energy Limited is a New Zealand-based independent electricity generator and renewables developer. The Company has 26 power schemes throughout New Zealand and total installed capacity of 510 megawatts, generating an average of 1942 gigawatt hours of electricity per year. It supplies around 650 commercial and industrial customers via 6,400 electricity connections. It focuses on generating renewable energy for New Zealand homes and businesses. It has a portfolio of 43 power stations across 25 hydro-electric power schemes, situated throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. Its Argyle Solar Farm project proposes the installation of approximately 60,000 solar panels across 54 hectares of land adjacent to its existing Argyle Power Station, which is part of its Branch River Hydro-electric Power Scheme. Its subsidiaries include King Country Energy Holdings Limited, King Country Energy Limited, and Manawa Energy Insurance Limited.

Sector Electric Utilities