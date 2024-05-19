Results announcement

(for Equity and Debt Security issuer)

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Manawa Energy Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2024

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2023

Currency

NZD

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$473,113

+8%

operations

Total Revenue

$473,113

-4%

Net profit/(loss) from

$24,090

-76%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$23,654

-95%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$0.11000000

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$0.04277778

Equity Security

Record Date

7 June 2024

Dividend Payment Date

14 June 2024

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$3.80

$3.96

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

For commentary on the financial results please refer to the

the figures above necessary

media release, investor presentation and integrated report for

to enable the figures to be

the 12 months ended 31 March 2024.

understood

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

Phil Wiltshire

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

Phil Wiltshire

announcement

Contact phone number

027 582 6600

Contact email address

Phil.wiltshire@manawaenergy.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

20 May 2024

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Attachments

Disclaimer

