Name of issuer
Manawa Energy Limited
Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2024
Previous Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2023
Currency
NZD
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing
$473,113
+8%
operations
Total Revenue
$473,113
-4%
Net profit/(loss) from
$24,090
-76%
continuing operations
Total net profit/(loss)
$23,654
-95%
Interim/Final Dividend
Amount per Quoted Equity
$0.11000000
Security
Imputed amount per Quoted
$0.04277778
Equity Security
Record Date
7 June 2024
Dividend Payment Date
14 June 2024
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per
$3.80
$3.96
Quoted Equity Security
A brief explanation of any of
For commentary on the financial results please refer to the
the figures above necessary
media release, investor presentation and integrated report for
to enable the figures to be
the 12 months ended 31 March 2024.
understood
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised
Phil Wiltshire
to make this announcement
Contact person for this
Phil Wiltshire
announcement
Contact phone number
027 582 6600
Contact email address
Phil.wiltshire@manawaenergy.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
20 May 2024
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
