  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Manawa Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNW   NZTPXE0001S5

MANAWA ENERGY LIMITED

(MNW)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
5.350 NZD   -1.83%
Manawa Energy : Second Quarter Operating Report September 2023

10/17/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Operating Report | Q2-23| September 2022

Quarterly Insights

ASX curve lifts again, spot prices volatile

Forward ASX pricing rose over the quarter in all forward years by around 10%. This follows increases across every quarter since December 2021. Spot pricing over the period was volatile, with weekly average Benmore pricing averaging $67/MWh (range between $167/MWh and $5/MWh) and Haywards averaging $70/MWh (range between $171/MWh and $7/MWh).

Inflows and Storage rise

National storage rose dramatically across the quarter, starting at 74% of the 10-year average and finishing at 149%. Manawa inflows were also very strong across the period, up 214 GWh (41%) on average. YTD Manawa inflows are 21% above average. Manawa storage rose from 103% of average to 140%.

Generation volumes

Total Q2-23 generation volumes were 557 GWh. This is 2% lower than the pcp due to deliberate decisions to retain water in storage where possible despite high inflows. YTD generation volumes are 2% lower than the pcp.

North Island volumes across Q2 were significantly higher (27%) than the pcp due to high inflows into our run-of-river schemes (all NI schemes are ROR), whilst Q2 South Island volumes were 27% below the pcp due to deliberate storage of water. The selective use of water in the South Island is the driver for the Q2 GWAP/TWAP of 1.35 for South Island.

C&I customer volumes

Customer volumes are down in the most recent quarter (vs the pcp). This is driven by both reduced consumption for those customers who were current across all periods, plus customer losses in the intervening months.

Q U A R T E R L Y O P E R A T I N G R E P O R T | Q 2 - 2 3

Wholesale Electricity Market

National Controlled Storage

5,000

4,000

GWh

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

10 year avg

2019

2020

2021

2022

SOURCE: NZX Hydro

Weekly average prices - 12 months to end of Sep 2022

$300 $250 $200

$/MWh

$150

$100

$50 $-

Oct-21Nov-21Dec-21Jan-22Feb-22Mar-22

Apr-22May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22

Benmore

Haywards

Benmore 10 year average

Haywards 10 year average

National Demand

4,000

3,500

GWh

3,000

2,500

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Benmore ASX Futures Settlement Prices

200

150

$/MWh

100

50

0

CY-23

CY-24

CY-25

31 December 2021

31 March 2022

30 June 2022

30 September 2022

Q U A R T E R L Y O P E R A T I N G R E P O R T | Q 2 - 2 3

Generation

Monthly Generation Volumes

250

200

150

GWh

100

50

0

Apr-18

Apr-19

Apr-20

Apr-21

Apr-22

South Island Hydro

North Island Hydro

Q2-23

Q2-23

Q2-23 GWAP/TWAP

NI Generation

SI Generation

NI

1.06

27%

27%

SI

1.35

vs pcp

vs pcp

$75/MWh

New Zealand Load Weighted Average Price (LWAP)

$75/MWh

New Zealand Generation Weighted Average Price (GWAP)

NOTE: Q2 Prices

Percentage of Potential Revenue Achieved

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

GWAP / TWAP

150%

140%

130%

120%

110%

100%

90%

NI GWAP/TWAP

SI GWAP/TWAP

Q U A R T E R L Y O P E R A T I N G R E P O R T | Q 2 - 2 3

Generation

Manawa Lake Levels - % of long term average

160%

140%

120%

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

FY-22

FY-23

GWh

Inflow variance to long term average

150

100

GWh

50

0

-50

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

FY-22

FY-23

Q U A R T E R L Y O P E R A T I N G R E P O R T | Q 2 - 2 3

C&I Customer Volumes

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

FY-21FY-22FY-23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manawa Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
