Manawa Energy : Second Quarter Operating Report September 2023

Quarterly Insights

ASX curve lifts again, spot prices volatile

Forward ASX pricing rose over the quarter in all forward years by around 10%. This follows increases across every quarter since December 2021. Spot pricing over the period was volatile, with weekly average Benmore pricing averaging $67/MWh (range between $167/MWh and $5/MWh) and Haywards averaging $70/MWh (range between $171/MWh and $7/MWh).

Inflows and Storage rise

National storage rose dramatically across the quarter, starting at 74% of the 10-year average and finishing at 149%. Manawa inflows were also very strong across the period, up 214 GWh (41%) on average. YTD Manawa inflows are 21% above average. Manawa storage rose from 103% of average to 140%.

Generation volumes

Total Q2-23 generation volumes were 557 GWh. This is 2% lower than the pcp due to deliberate decisions to retain water in storage where possible despite high inflows. YTD generation volumes are 2% lower than the pcp.

North Island volumes across Q2 were significantly higher (27%) than the pcp due to high inflows into our run-of-river schemes (all NI schemes are ROR), whilst Q2 South Island volumes were 27% below the pcp due to deliberate storage of water. The selective use of water in the South Island is the driver for the Q2 GWAP/TWAP of 1.35 for South Island.

C&I customer volumes

Customer volumes are down in the most recent quarter (vs the pcp). This is driven by both reduced consumption for those customers who were current across all periods, plus customer losses in the intervening months.