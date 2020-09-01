Manchester & London Investment Trust : Closed Period

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 31 August 2020 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company’s results for the year ended 31 July 2020.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

1 September 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10