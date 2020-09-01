Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Manchester & London Investment Trust plc    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/01 07:08:11 am
647.0287 GBX   -0.30%
07:13aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Closed Period
PR
08/27MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/25MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manchester & London Investment Trust : Closed Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 07:13am EDT

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 31 August 2020 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company’s results for the year ended 31 July 2020.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

1 September 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
07:13aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Closed Period
PR
08/27MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/25MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/18MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
08/13MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/10MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/04MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/30MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/28MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/24MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group