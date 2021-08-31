Log in
    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
Manchester & London Investment Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

08/31/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 30 August 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company’s results for the year ended 31 July 2021.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

31 August 2021

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


