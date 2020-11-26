Log in
Manchester & London Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/26/2020 | 01:21pm EST
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Mark Sheppard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Sale of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£6.40 25,000
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


25,000


£160,000.00
e) Date of the transaction
 		 26 November 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
