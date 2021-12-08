Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/08/2021 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT Trust plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 December 2021

Name of applicant: Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme: N/A
Period of return: From: 1 June 2021 To: 30 November 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): N/A
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 3,870,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

   

Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 01392 477500

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
06:27aManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
12/06Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/26Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Changes
PR
11/26Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Announces Management Changes
CI
11/26Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
11/16Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/11Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/11Manchester & London Investment Trust plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 6,071,076..
CI
11/03Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
11/03Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Approves Final Ordinary Dividend
CI
More news