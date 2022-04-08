Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 11:35:25 am EDT
446.00 GBX   +0.90%
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Announces Ordinary Interim Dividend, Payable on 4 May 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/08/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Mark Sheppard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each



ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.52 4,205
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


4,205


£19006.60
e) Date of the transaction
 		 8 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Announces Ordinary Interim Dividend, Payable o..
CI
03/22Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
02/02Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/26Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2021Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2021Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
2021Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Appoints Daren Morris as Non-Executive Directo..
CI
2021Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
More news