    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:29:57 2023-03-24 pm EDT
376.50 GBX   -1.83%
12:09pManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:08pManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:08pManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/24/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Evanna Wright
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PCA to Daniel Wright, Director (PDMR) of Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each



ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.75
 		 2,500
£3.81 5,000
d) Aggregated information

Price

Volume

£28,425

7,500
e) Date of the transaction
 		 24 March 2023
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2023
