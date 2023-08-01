Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name M&M Investment Company Ltd
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in Manchester and London Investment Trust plcISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.5173282,500
£4.51652,500
£4.5194382,500
£4.522,500
£4.5173682,500
d)

Aggregated information -

Aggregated volume - Price

15,000

£67,769.91

e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)


