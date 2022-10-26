Advanced search
    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
2022-10-26
357.50 GBX   -2.72%
11:38aManchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Notice of AGM
PR
10/20Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
10/20Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2022
CI
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Notice of AGM

10/26/2022 | 11:38am EDT
26 October 2022

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of the Company will be held by means of an Electronic Facility on Monday, 21 November 2022 at 12.00 noon. The 2022 AGM will be a fully virtual meeting by means of an Electronic Facility and Shareholders are invited to participate in the AGM electronically via Microsoft Teams.

The notice of this meeting, which includes an explanation of the items of business to be considered at the meeting and on how to participate in the AGM electronically, has now been circulated to Shareholders and is available on the Company’s website. The full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2022 can also be found on the Company’s website - www.mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


