MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
2023-05-24
415.00 GBX   +1.47%
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

05/24/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
24 May, 2023

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC

(The Company)

Result of AGM Update

The Company notes that more than 20% of votes were cast against the resolution to re-elect Daniel Wright, as a Director the Company at the last AGM, the results of which were released on 21 November 2022. The UK Corporate Governance Code requires companies to provide an update within six months of an AGM where more than 20% of votes were cast against a resolution.

To better understand shareholders concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed, the Board of the Company via the Manager reached out to shareholders to gain an understanding of their concerns. Communication was sent to a number of shareholders including (but not exclusively) Nortrust Nominees Ltd, Vidacos Nominees Ltd, L&G Asset Management and Fidelity Investment Services Limited.  Excluding State Street Nominees Ltd (who indicated they may consider altering their voting next year) as with last year, no conclusive response were received from the remaining shareholders of the Company as no engagement was forthcoming from the shareholders contacted.


© PRNewswire 2023
